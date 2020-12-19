Cold wave in Uttar Pradesh: Met department issues orange alert

With North India reeling under freezing weather due to the cold wave, the Uttar Pradesh meteorological department on Saturday issued an 'orange alert' regarding the temperatures in various parts of the state.

"Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions at many places very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi; at a few places over West Uttar Pradesh; at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and cold wave conditions at isolated places over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours and decrease thereafter," IMD stated in its bulletin on Saturday.

Cold wave warnings have been issued in several districts of Uttar Pradesh including Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Amethi, Bahraich, Hardoi, Rae Bareli, Lucknow, Barabanki, Unnao, Sitapur, Kanpur, Banda, Chitrakoot, Kannauj, Agra, Mathura, Farrukhabad, Hathras, Aligarh, Noida, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Baghpat, Shamli, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Bijnor, Hapur, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Moradabad, Amroha, Lakhimpur and surrounding areas.

The IMD has four colour-coded warnings as per the intensity of the weather system -- green, yellow, orange and red. Orange warning means 'to be prepared'. Through an orange warning, the IMD indicates a risk to people and property.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in the national capital dropped to 2.7 degrees Celsius on Friday and the cold wave condition will continue till Saturday, informed a top official from IMD.

It is considered to be a cold day when the minimum temperature drops below 10 degree Celsius and cold wave happen when it is below 4.5 degrees.