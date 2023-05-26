Search icon
Chhattisgarh Officer Pumped Out 21 Litres of Water For 3 Days After His Phone Fell Into Reservoir

Vishwas ordered workers to look for his cellphone, which reportedly was worth Rs 1 lakh, in the reservoir.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: |Updated: May 26, 2023, 04:17 PM IST

A high-power pump was brought and deployed in the water pump-out work.


A government official in Chhattisgarh apparently ordered authorities to pump out water from a dam after his expensive mobile phone fell into the reservoir. According to reports, 21 lakh litres of water was allegedly drained out of the reservoir to recover his lost phone.

The incident is reported to have occurred in Kanker district of the state. The state government official has been identified as Rajesh Vishwas and was serving as the food inspector of the Koyelibeda block.

As per an NDTV report, Vishwas clarified saying that the water was 'unusable' and that he also took permission from the local Sub Divisional Officer for the pump-out.

Defending himself, Vishwas said, "I called the SDO and requested him to allow me to drain some water into the nearby canal if there was no problem in doing so. He said it was not an issue if three-four feet deep water was drained, and would in fact benefit the farmers who would have more water. That's why I got help from locals to drain around three feet of water and got my phone back."

Reports suggest that on Monday, Vishwas went to the reservoir with friends to enjoy a holiday. While touring, an expensive smartphone that was in possession of the food officer fell into the water of the 15-foot deep reservoir.

Vishwas soon ordered the workers to look for his cellphone, which reportedly was worth Rs 1 lakh. When they failed to find it, the officer ordered the establishment to pump out water from the reservoir in order to fish out his mobile phone.

In a dramatic turn of events, a high-power pump was brought and deployed in the water pump-out work. After prolonged efforts which went on for three days continuously, the phone was eventually retrieved on Thursday morning.

Chhattisgarh Cabinet Minister Amarajeet Bhagat told reporters that he was unaware of the incident. "I will surely take note of the incident and will take appropriate action according to facts," he said.

Vishwas has, meanwhile, been dismissed from the service over misusing his power. As per a report by India TV, Kanker Collector Priyanka Shukla suspended food inspector Rajesh Vishwas with immediate effect.

Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore
Femina Miss India 2023: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, others walk red carpet in style
Meet Siddhi Idnani, The Kerala Story star who represented India in Paris, made her debut in Gujarati film
Sobhita Dhulipala looks enchanting in pink Manish Malhotra saree at Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer launch
Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match
