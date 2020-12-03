Centre-farmer talks: Tomar assures MSP will remain untouched, says 'no ego involved'

The seven and half-hour-long meeting on Thursday, between the Centre and representatives of 35 farmer groups concluded here at Vigyan Bhavan without any outcome.

After the fourth round of talks between the farmers and the Centre remained inconclusive, the next round of talks has been scheduled for December 5.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar addressed the doubts of farmers during the meeting with union leaders. After the meeting Tomar said the new Farm law will provide security to the farmers

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told reporters, 'MSP (Minimum Support Price) will not be touched, no changes will be made to it,' adding that the next round of the meeting will be held on Saturday (December 5) at 2 PM.

Tomar said that the fourth round of talks has concluded in a very positive atmosphere, adding that there is 'no ego involved' and the government has agreed to 'discuss and consider with an open mind' all major points of concerns among farmers about the three new laws, including on strengthening of the APMC (Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee) mandi system, tax parity with proposed private mandis and freedom for farmers to approach higher courts for any dispute resolution.

'Government will consider ensuring level-playing field for APMC mandis and private mandis that will come up under new laws,' Narendra Tomar said.

'The government will also be open to looking into farmers' concerns related to an ordinance on stubble burning and an electricity-related law,' he added.

In the fourth round of meetings held with the Centre, farmer leaders also suggested the government to hold a special session of the Parliament and sought the abolition of the three farm laws. 'The farmer leaders suggested the government that a special session of the Parliament be called and the new farm laws to be abolished,' an official said.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, and Railways and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal held a meeting at the Vigyan Bhawan with a delegation of farmers, including the leaders of several farm organisations holding protests in the national capital against the recent farm laws.