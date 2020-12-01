Centre-allotted COVID-19 labs unable to process timely test reports, says Satyendar Jain

According to the health minister, the tests conducted by the labs should be 10 percent less than their capacity to ensure timely results.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the time taken by Central government allotted laboratories in providing COVID-19 test reports. The minister said that the laboratories are taking more than the expected time of 24 hours as they are working at their full capacity.

"The turnaround period for results should be 24 hours. However, when the labs are functioning at full capacity... The Central government had promised that they will get the tests done by big labs. But these tests results are not being provided within 24 hours," said the Minister while interacting with reporters.

According to the health minister, the tests conducted by the labs should be 10 percent less than their capacity to ensure timely results. "The issue of delay is being taken up with the Centre and the Indian Council of Medical Research," the Minister added.

When asked about Union Ministry's decision to increase tests in Delhi to 60,000 per day by November 30, Jain said that testing can be increased anytime but labs have failed to process COVID-19 test reports on time.

"Yesterday, 3,726 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported. The positivity rate is steadily declining. The positivity rate yesterday was 7.35 per cent, which is down around 55 per cent from its peak of 15.26 per cent on November 7," Jain said.

"In the coming one or two weeks, the positivity rate will go down further. The death ratio is currently at 1.61 per cent. The condition of a lot of people worsened due to air pollution in November. The situation will soon improve," he further added.

The Minister said that the cost of the RT-PCR test has been reduced to Rs 800 and Rs 1,200 if the sample is collected from home.

(With agency inputs)