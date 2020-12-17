BSF soldiers kill two Pakistani infiltrators at Attari Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday neutralised two infiltrators at the Attari border in Punjab. The incident happened early morning at around 2:20 am.

The encounter broke out after the personnel of the 71 Batallion noticed suspicious movement ahead of the fence within the Indian territory. Both intruders were shot dead by the BSF personnel in the Rajatal area of Attari.

A huge amount of arms and ammunition has been recovered from the infiltrators.

BSF recovered the following arms from their possession:

1) AK 56 Rifle-01

2) Mag-02

3) Live rounds-61

4) Magnum rifle-01(calibre 223 bore semi-automatic)

5) Mag-01

6) Rounds-29

7) Pistol-01(Olampia,caliber-30 Bore, Mark Norinco)

8)Mag-02

9) Pak currency-30/-

10) PVC pipes of appx 10 feet each (2)

A search operation has been launched by BSF in the area, but a dense fog has engulfed the area.