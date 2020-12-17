Earthquake hits Delhi-NCR, epicentre near Rajasthan's Alwar

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit Delhi-NCR late on Thursday night. According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake, with a depth of five km, had its epicentre near Alwar district in Rajasthan.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake struck the area at 11.46 pm. The tremors prompted people to rush out of their houses even as the mercury dipped because of the cold wave. The tremors were felt in parts of Delhi, Noida and Gurugram.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of 3.0 magnitude on the Richter scale occurred in Jaipur on Thursday. As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt around 11 am, 64 kilometres north west of Jaipur. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on 17-12-2020, 11:26:01 IST, Lat: 27.40 and Long: 75.43, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 64km NW of Jaipur, Rajasthan, India," NCS tweeted.