BJP national president JP Nadda tests positive for COVID-19, isolates himself at home

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda tested positive for COVID-19 today, December 13.

Taking to social networking site Twitter, JP Nadda, 60, said he is in home isolation and is following all COVID-19 protocols. He also appealed to people who came in contact with him in the past few days to get tested for the infection.

"Observing the initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got myself tested and the report came back positive. My health is fine, I am following all the guidelines and I am in home isolation on the advice of doctors. My request is, whoever has come in contact in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get yourself tested," he tweeted.

Nadda had recently visited West Bengal as part of his 120-days nationwide tour.

Several politicians and ministers in the past have been affected by the COVID-19 virus. Some of the important names are Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Transport minister Nitin Gadkari, petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.