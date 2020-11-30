BJP MLA from Rajasthan's Rajsamand Kiran Maheshwari passes away, PM Modi expresses grief

Kiran Maheshwari, BJP leader and MLA from Rajasthan's Rajsamand passed away at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on late Sunday night.

She had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Her mortal remains will be brought to Udaipur for the final rites ceremony today. Maheswari had served as the Minister of Higher Education in the Rajasthan government. She also held the post of national general Secretary, national vice president, and chief of women's wing of the BJP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the demise of Maheshwari. In a condolence message on Twitter, the Prime Minister said she made numerous efforts to work towards the progress of the state and empower the poor as well as marginalised.

"Pained by the untimely demise of Kiran Maheshwari ji. Be it as MP, MLA or Cabinet Minister in the Rajasthan Government, she made numerous efforts to work towards the progress of the state and empower the poor as well as marginalised. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti," Prime Minister Modi said, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Pained by the untimely demise of Kiran Maheshwari Ji. Be it as MP, MLA or Cabinet Minister in the Rajasthan Government, she made numerous efforts to work towards the progress of the state and empower the poor as well as marginalised. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti: PM Modi November 30, 2020

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed grief over the death of Maheshwari.

"Saddened to know of the untimely demise of BJP leader & Rajsamand MLA Kiran Maheshwari ji. My heartfelt condolences to her family members and supporters in this most difficult time. May God give them the strength to bear this loss. May her soul rest in peace," Gehlot tweeted.

Paying tribute to Maheshwari, Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia said that her role as a successful public representative and organiser was extremely effective.

"Today, the family of the Bharatiya Janata Party is distraught with mourning. Shocked over the untimely demise of Kiran Maheshwari ji. She was a leader of prospects, her voice in the House used to leave the opposition speechless, her role as a successful public representative and organiser was extremely effective," read Poonia's tweet roughly translated from Hindi.