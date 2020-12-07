Bharat Bandh tomorrow: What is open, which services will be affected; check here

The agitating farmers have called a nationwide ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Tuesday (December 8). The leaders of 11 Opposition parties including the Congress, Samajwadi Party, NCP, DMK, Left Front, among others have supported the ‘bandh’. The Bahujan Samaj Party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiv Sena have also joined ranks with the Opposition that has stood up to back the protesting farmers.

"Trinamool Congress (TMC) stands with agitating farmers but we will not support Bharat bandh in West Bengal. It (bandh) goes against our principles," TMC MP Saugata Roy - as reported by TOI.

The farmers are adamant that three laws – The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 – passed by the Parliament in September this year be repealed immediately.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday said that the farmer union doesn’t want to cause problems for the common man and they would start the all-India strike at 11 am and will continue till 3 pm so that the office goers don’t face any trouble. He also assured that the strike won’t affect the emergency services and family or social events planned by people - such as weddings etc. “It is a symbolic protest to register our opposition. It is to show that we don't support some of the policies of the government,” Tikait said.

What may be affected:

Banking services:

Banking services are likely to be affected on Tuesday (December 8). A number of bank unions have offered their support to the farmers. In a statement, the All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) said that the government should come forward and resolve their demands in the interest of the nation and farmers. Officer unions All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA) and Indian National Bank Officers' Congress (INBOC) have requested the government to initiate meaningful dialogue to resolve the impasse by referring the bills to a select committee by a special Presidential Order.

Markets across the country to remain open:

The All India Transport Welfare Association (AITWA) and the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) have said that the country's market and transport are not included in the Bharat Band on December 8. Markets across the country, including Delhi, will remain open and business activities, in general, will continue to remain operational. The transport sector will continue to operate as before and the movement of goods will also be fully operational.

Transportation:

Commuters may face problems as some auto and taxi unions have decided to join ''Bharat Bandh''. However, many other unions have decided to continue normal service despite their support to demand raised by the farmers. Delhi Taxi Tourist Transporters Association President Sanjay Samrat said in a statement that several unions, including Delhi State Taxi Cooperative Society, and Kaumi Ekta Welfare Association will join the strike on December 8.

Emergency services:

Emergency and ambulance, hospital services will not be affected.

(With agency inputs)