Bharat Bandh latest updates: These roads will be closed today, check alternate routes

Farmers protesting at borders of national capital Delhi against the government's agricultural sector laws have called a "Bharat Bandh" on Tuesday as several rounds of talks with Centre to resolve to stalemate have remained inconclusive.

While the farmers are stressing that the bandh will be peaceful, police and state administrations across the country are taking measures to avoid any untoward incident during the protest. The farmers’ union has also urged farmers not to force anyone to join the call for Bharat Bandh.

Both Delhi and Haryana Police have issued advisories for people who are planning to commute to or from the national capital region, which is likely to bear the brunt of the bandh. Traffic on National Highways 9, 19, 24, 44 and 48 is likely to be disrupted, with either sections or the whole of these roads closed.

"Tikri, Jharoda Borders, Dhansa are closed for any Traffic Movement. Badusarai Border is open only for Light Motor Vehicle like Cars and two wheelers. Jhatikara Border is open only for two wheeler traffic," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted. It added that Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders are open for commuters.

The Haryana police have also issued a travel advisory in which it said that traffic on national highways could be disrupted due to the farmers' protest.

Director-General of Police Navdeep Singh Virk said that in the wake of the bandh, extensive arrangements have been made for the convenience of citizens and travellers in the state.

During the agitation, the main objective of the police will be to maintain public peace and order, to prevent any kind of violence, to maintain the supply of essential commodities and to ensure the functioning of traffic and public transport system across the state.

Routes affected in Haryana due to Bharat Bandh

According to the information received by the police, agitating farmers can sit on a dharna on various roads and highways in Haryana and disrupt them for some time. Barring Nuh and Narnaul, almost all districts of the state can be affected by major or minor road jams.

There may also be disruptions at various toll plazas in the state. National highways Delhi-Ambala (NH-44), Delhi-Hisar (NH-9), Delhi-Palwal (NH-19) and Delhi -Rewari (NH-48) may also witness Intermittent traffic disruptions.

Peak disruption period

According to the police, from 12 pm to 3 pm there could be major traffic disruptions in the state. DGP Navdeep Singh Virk said that all citizens are being informed about these arrangements in advance so that they are able to plan or amend their travel in advance to avoid any inconvenience.