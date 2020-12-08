Bharat Bandh Latest Update: Protesting farmer from Sonipat found dead at Tikri Border

The deceased farmer was identified as Ajay Moor, a resident of Guhana in Sonipat. His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

A 32-year-old farmer from Sonipat, who was protesting at the Tikri Border, was found dead on Tuesday morning. The deceased farmer was at the Tikri Border for the past few days. He was sleeping in the open at the TDI park.

The deceased farmer was identified as Ajay Moor, a resident of Guhana in Sonipat. His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Though the post-mortem report is awaited, the police suspect cold weather as the cause of his death.

His family members have been informed about his death.

Farmers protesting at borders of national capital Delhi against the government's agricultural sector laws have called a "Bharat Bandh" on Tuesday as several rounds of talks with Centre to resolve to stalemate have remained inconclusive.

While the farmers are stressing that the bandh will be peaceful, police and state administrations across the country are taking measures to avoid any untoward incident during the protest. The farmers’ union has also urged farmers not to force anyone to join the call for Bharat Bandh.

Both Delhi and Haryana Police have issued advisories for people who are planning to commute to or from the national capital region, which is likely to bear the brunt of the bandh. Traffic on National Highways 9, 19, 24, 44 and 48 is likely to be disrupted, with either sections or the whole of these roads closed.