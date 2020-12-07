Bharat Bandh Latest Update: Centre issues advisory to states, check details here

Intensifying their agitation, the farmers have called for a Bharat Bandh tomorrow, December 8. In view of this call, the Central Government has issued guidelines for states.

All the states and union territories have been directed to maintain law and order. In addition, states have been asked to follow the Covid-19 protocol and not to let any untoward incident occur.

All shops and businesses will remain closed. All mandis in Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra and Rajasthan will also remain closed, but wedding programs have been exempted from the shutdown. Ambulances and emergency services will be allowed.

According to farmer leader Baldev Singh, the December 8 Bharat Bandh will be peaceful. Strong action will be taken against people who resort to violence. He also said that around 250 farmers of Gujarat will come to Delhi to extend their support to the bandh called by the farmers against the new farm laws.

Congress, TRS, DMK, Shiv Sena, Samajwadi Party, NCP, TMC, RJD, AAP and Left parties are also supporting the 'Bharat Bandh' called by the farmers. Ten central trade unions are also supporting the bandh. However, the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BMS), associated with the RSS, has announced to abstain from participating in the bandh called by protesting farmers.

Meanwhile, the Farmers' organizations have warned that if the government does not accept their demands, they will intensify their agitation. Roads reaching Delhi will be completely closed and no one will be allowed to move out of Delhi.

The farmers are adamant that three laws – The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 – passed by the Parliament in September this year be repealed immediately.