Bharat Bandh latest update: 20 farmers meet Narendra Singh Tomar, extend support to farm laws

Headlines

ASI resumes work on scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi

Watch: Salman Khan dons pink pants with grey shirt at Arbaaz Khan’s birthday bash, netizens call him ‘barbie bhai’

Happy Friendship Day 2023: 20 WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes to share with your BFFs to make them feel special

Kuki-Meitei conflict: Fresh violence erupts in Manipur, 3 dead, several houses set on fire

Viral video: Adorable little Pakistani boy dances to Kacha Badam, steals hearts globally

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

ASI resumes work on scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi

Watch: Salman Khan dons pink pants with grey shirt at Arbaaz Khan’s birthday bash, netizens call him ‘barbie bhai’

Happy Friendship Day 2023: 20 WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes to share with your BFFs to make them feel special

9 Best films of Kajol to watch on her birthday

PCOS: 10 superfoods that can help in polycystic ovary syndrome

Diabetes: 10 benefits of beetroot

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

Rahul Gandhi On SC's Order, Haryana Violence Update, Ram Mandir & More, News Wrap, Aug 04

Supreme Court stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi un 'Modi' surname defamation case, to be MP again

Uttarakhand rains: Rudraprayag landslide causes heavy devastation in Gaurikund, 19 missing | Watch

Watch: Salman Khan dons pink pants with grey shirt at Arbaaz Khan’s birthday bash, netizens call him ‘barbie bhai’

Chrisann Pereira recalls 'strange, depressing' prison ordeal in UAE: 'The fact that I had not done anything wrong...'

Nitin Desai death case: FIR registered against Edelweiss Group chairman, four others for alleged abetment of suicide

HomeIndia

India

Bharat Bandh latest update: 20 farmers meet Narendra Singh Tomar, extend support to farm laws

The memorandum given to the minister reads that laws should continue and so should MSP and mandis.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 12:10 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Several farmers groups met agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday and pledged their support for the centre's agriculture laws.

The delegation of 20 people, most of whom were from Haryana, spoke about how these laws will bring farmers out of the vicious circle of poverty and exploitation and shared their experiences with the minister.

The memorandum given to the minister reads that laws should continue and so should MSP and mandis. It also stated that suggestions and amendments suggested by farmers should be implemented. Those present in the meeting urged the minister to make a few amendments but not to go back on these laws.
Maan Singh Yadav, Gurugram, Progressive Farmers Union, the president claimed that those agitating on borders have been misled. "It is easy to mislead farmers. They are honest. There is scope of building trust with them by making certain amendments," said Yadav.

Athar Singh Sandhu of Bharatiya Kisan Union (A) said that the government has accepted their 10-year-old demand. "We are hopeful that our farmers and their young generation will see it as a fruitful profession. I urge you not to take back the laws," he said to the minister.

Kamal Singh Chauhan, Progressive Farmer Club president Sonepat and Padma Shri awardee claimed that he had started agriculture in 1978 and since then demanding amendment in APMC laws.

"The law is progressive in every sense. Those who are agitating may be doing so because they may have been influenced or must have seen some shortcomings. Minimum Support Price (MSP) will not be taken back and mandis will be functional and tax will be slashed in mandis for their survival. People are afraid that mandis will be dead. Repeal of laws will harm the farmers. Tax is an issue and can be deliberated on," said Chauhan.

This meeting came in wake of the Bharat Bandh call given by various farmers' unions which are agitating against three new farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 - and demanding nothing short of repeal of the laws.

The government has had five rounds of talks with them and the next is scheduled for December 9.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Lok Sabha passes Delhi services bill; Amit Shah slams INDIA bloc, says 'You may find more allies but...'

WhatsApp may soon protect your account by using email address, feature under works

Delhi traffic update: Vikas Marg to be blocked, traffic affected from Panchsheel Flyover to RTR Flyover, check routes

Haryana violence: Amid Section 144 in Gurugram and Nuh, know internet restrictions, routes closed in Noida, Delhi-NCR

Viral video: Girl's sizzling hot dance to 'Khaike Pan Banaraswala' heats up internet, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE