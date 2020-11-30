Bank holidays in December 2020: Check full list here and plan accordingly

The list of holidays is not only important to plan some leisure activities but also for other important tasks, such as visiting the bank. While the bank holidays vary with each state and also with each company, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has set some fixed days when the banking operations will close.

Banks in different regions have different sets of holidays depending upon the state and what festivals are prominent in the region. As per the Reserve Bank of India guidelines, banks remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of all months.

While the second Saturday falls on December 12, the fourth Saturday falls on December 26.

December 25 (Friday) Christmas is a holiday during which all the banks across the country will remain closed. RBI places this day as Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday.

Here is the list of bank holidays for India for the month of December 2020

Ordinary Elections to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation: December 1

Kanakadasa Jayanthi/Feast of St. Francis Xavier: December 3

Pa-Togan Nengminza Sangma: December 12

Losoong/Namsoong: December 17

Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham/Losoong/Namsoong: December 18

Goa Liberation Day: December 19

Christmas Festival: December 24

Christmas: December 25

Christmas Festival: December 26

U Kiang Nangbah: December 30

New Year's Eve: December 31

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.