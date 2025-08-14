Ban on takeoff and landing: THESE flights from Delhi airport are declared 'restricted' on Independence Day—check timing

During specified hours on Independence Day, these flights will not be permitted to land or take off from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Delhi Airport: Non-scheduled flights from Delhi Airport will not be allowed on Independence Day. During the hours of 6 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 7 pm on August 15, such flights will not be permitted to take off or land. Both charter aircraft and special flights operated by regular airlines will be subject to this restriction. This action comes after the Airports Authority of India's (AAI) Aeronautical Information Services (AIS) issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM). A NOTAM is a formal notification of specific prohibitions or changes to personnel engaged in flight operations.

The NOTAM will not affect scheduled flights or any flight operations conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF), Border Security Force (BSF), or Army aviation helicopters, but it will prohibit landings and takeoffs for non-scheduled flights during the designated periods. According to the official statement, the NOTAM's restrictions would not apply to any state-owned aircraft or helicopters carrying the governor or chief minister, as well as flights conducting quick response time missions and casualty/immediate medical evacuation. Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the capital is the busiest airport in the country, handling about 1,300 flights every day.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi has been put on high alert as Independence Day approaches, and all Indian airports will be on high alert for the duration of this period. Sources claim that intelligence inputs were the basis for the high alert's issuance. In this context, three security advisories have been sent to all airports by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). Additionally, official sources reported that during the Durga Puja period, which runs from September 22 to October 2, a high alert has been issued for airports throughout India.