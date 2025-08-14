Twitter
Kannada actor Darshan's bail cancelled by Supreme Court in Renukaswamy murder case

Independence Day 2025: Is it 78th or 79th Independence Day this year?

Who is Sandeepa Virk? Instagram influencer with 1.2 million followers arrested for money laundering, under scrutiny for her links with...

SC to hear plea seeking intervention to save Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya today

Ban on takeoff and landing: THESE flights from Delhi airport are declared 'restricted' on Independence Day—check timing

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra's lawyer BREAKS SILENCE on Rs 60 crore defrauding case, reveals SHOCKING details: 'Company went into financial distress and..'

Tehran Movie Review – John Abraham-starrer is a gripping political thriller

Independence Day 2025: Why does India hoist national flag on August 15 and unfurl it on Republic Day?

Pakistan to showcase THIS deadly missile with 750 km+ range on its Independence Day, should India be concerned?

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra in BIG TROUBLE, charged for defrauding businessman of Rs 60 crore

English Vinglish, Hichki, Super 30 and other inspiring Bollywood motivational films that will change your life

Inspiring Bollywood motivational films that will change your life

Kannada actor Darshan's bail cancelled by Supreme Court in Renukaswamy murder case

Kannada actor Darshan's bail cancelled by SC in Renukaswamy murder case ca

Independence Day 2025: Is it 78th or 79th Independence Day this year?

Independence Day 2025: Is it 78th or 79th Independence Day this year?

English Vinglish, Hichki, Super 30 and other inspiring Bollywood motivational films that will change your life

Inspiring Bollywood motivational films that will change your life

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli – Indian cricketers who wear their 'Dog Dad' title proudly

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli – Indian cricketers who wear their 'Dog Dad' title proud

Before Rajinikanth's Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj films ranked from best to worst: Vikram, Kaithi, Master, Leo, Maanagaram

Before Rajinikanth's Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj films ranked from best to worst

Ban on takeoff and landing: THESE flights from Delhi airport are declared 'restricted' on Independence Day—check timing

During specified hours on Independence Day, these flights will not be permitted to land or take off from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Pritam Saha

Updated : Aug 14, 2025, 11:03 AM IST

Delhi Airport: Non-scheduled flights from Delhi Airport will not be allowed on Independence Day. During the hours of 6 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 7 pm on August 15, such flights will not be permitted to take off or land. Both charter aircraft and special flights operated by regular airlines will be subject to this restriction. This action comes after the Airports Authority of India's (AAI) Aeronautical Information Services (AIS) issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM). A NOTAM is a formal notification of specific prohibitions or changes to personnel engaged in flight operations.

The NOTAM will not affect scheduled flights or any flight operations conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF), Border Security Force (BSF), or Army aviation helicopters, but it will prohibit landings and takeoffs for non-scheduled flights during the designated periods. According to the official statement, the NOTAM's restrictions would not apply to any state-owned aircraft or helicopters carrying the governor or chief minister, as well as flights conducting quick response time missions and casualty/immediate medical evacuation. Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the capital is the busiest airport in the country, handling about 1,300 flights every day.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi has been put on high alert as Independence Day approaches, and all Indian airports will be on high alert for the duration of this period. Sources claim that intelligence inputs were the basis for the high alert's issuance. In this context, three security advisories have been sent to all airports by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). Additionally, official sources reported that during the Durga Puja period, which runs from September 22 to October 2, a high alert has been issued for airports throughout India.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
