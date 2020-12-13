Atishi, Raghav Chadha, other AAP leaders detained ahead of protest outside Amit Shah, LG's homes

The Delhi Police detained Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi Marlena near the residence of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Sunday.

She was to hold a demonstration outside the residence of Lt Governor against alleged misappropriation of funds done by North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

"I went to meet LtGovDelhi with Aam Aadmi Party Councillors to ask him to order a CBI enquiry into the 2500 crore scam in North MCD. Instead of meeting us LtGovDelhi got Delhi Police to detain us! Who is LtGovDelhi protecting? Why does he not want to order a CBI enquiry?," Atishi tweeted after she was detained.

Earlier today, three AAP MLAs including Raghav Chadha were also detained ahead of their planned protest outside Home Minister Amit Shah's residence.

MLAs Rituraj Govind and Kuldeep Kumar too were detained. This comes after Delhi Police had rejected Raghav Chadha's request for permission to hold a demonstration outside the Union Minister Shah's residence on Sunday in view of the pandemic.

"Any type of gathering is not allowed outside the residence of Hon'ble Home Minister of India. Your request has been considered but rejected. You are requested to co-operate with the Delhi Police," the Delhi Police said in its reply.

"...all social/academic/sports/entertainment/cultural/religious/political functions/other gathering are prohibited up to 31.12.2020 throughout NCT of Delhi in order to prevent and control the outbreak of pandemic disease namely COVID-19," the order said.

On Saturday, Raghav Chadha wrote to Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police requesting for permission to hold a dharna outside the residence of Union Home Minister against alleging misappropriation of funds by NDMC.

Besides the protest outside the Union Home Minister's residence, AAP had also announced demonstration at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal`s residence demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry into its allegations.

The AAP has been alleging that there is a misappropriation of over Rs 2,400 crore done by BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation with the amount it had taken from the South Delhi Municipal Corporation. The allegation has been refuted by the BJP.

(With agency inputs)