Did Trump declare Majeed Brigade FTO to grab Pakistan's rare earth mineral deposits? Will he send troops to Balochistan?
'Pakistan is a rogue nation': Salakaar director Faruk Kabir slams Pak Army Chief Asim Munir's nuclear threats: 'If they are asking for more then..' | Exclusive
War 2 vs Coolie: Hrithik Roshan, who made debut opposite Rajinikanth in..., sends special message to his 'first teacher'
Asia Cup controversies: Comparing India’s 1986 pullout with 2025 India-Pakistan tensions
Viral Video: Lawyer seen beating dog lover outside Supreme Court after its order on stray dogs
BIG victory for Anil Ambani as Reliance Infra wins Rs 5260000000 arbitration award against...
'At Least One Bangla Movie A day In PRIME TIME...': Mamata Banerjee's govt makes BIG announcement about cinemas and multiplexes in Bengal
RCB star goes 4, 6, 6, 6, 4 to clobber Rashid Khan for 26 runs in an over, Afghan star registers worst figures in The Hundred
KBC 17: Row over Col Sofiya Qureshi, Wg Cdr Vyomika Singh appearing on Amitabh Bachchan's show, 'join the dots' says...
'DMRC should punish...': Delhi Metro video shows man letting son urinate on tracks, WATCH
INDIA
To promote regional cinema, the West Bengal government has mandated that Bengali films be shown in all movie theaters every day during prime time.
Kolkata: All movie theaters and multiplexes in the state of West Bengal are required to show Bengali films during prime time every day of the year, according to a notification issued by the state government. This notification was issued on Wednesday by the state's Department of Information and Cultural Affairs, which said, “In every cinema hall, and in all screens (each screen) of every multiplex situated in this State, 365 prime time shows/screenings of Bengali films shall mandatorily be held throughout the year, with at least one Bengali show per day for all 365 days during the year.”
In compliance with the West Bengal Film Act of 1954, the guidelines have been released. The state government has also said that the relevant law will be amended in this regard. Navanna has made it clear that these guidelines will go into effect as soon as they are released and will stay in effect until they are replaced.
Shows scheduled between 3 and 9 p.m. are considered prime time, according to the directive. This implies that every screen, irrespective of its schedule, ought to set aside a Bengali-language film during a prime time slot each day.
4 Important points of the order issued by Nabanna on Wednesday:
In a period where Hindi, South, and worldwide releases predominate, the action aims to promote regional cinema and guarantee that Bengali films receive more exposure. Although the state government has supported Bengali filmmaking in the past, this is the first time that such a stringent display restriction has been put into place. This could, however, cause theater owners to worry about scheduling flexibility.
Many believe that Trinamool intends to use the Bengali identity and language as a weapon against the BJP in the assembly elections of 2026. Therefore, Mamata has requested that Trinamool leaders and workers at all levels to participate in processions every Saturday and Sunday in the name of the language movement in order to hold political programs against the BJP. This time, administrative actions have also been taken.
Also Read: Impact of language politics in Eastern India - How vote conflicts are reshaping Bengal, Assam, Bihar
Earlier, the municipal authorities were on the path of making signboards written in Bengali mandatory in various shops and institutions in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation area. This time, it was said that all movie theaters would have to screen Bengali films.