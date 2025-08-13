Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Did Trump declare Majeed Brigade FTO to grab Pakistan's rare earth mineral deposits? Will he send troops to Balochistan?

'Pakistan is a rogue nation': Salakaar director Faruk Kabir slams Pak Army Chief Asim Munir's nuclear threats: 'If they are asking for more then..' | Exclusive

War 2 vs Coolie: Hrithik Roshan, who made debut opposite Rajinikanth in..., sends special message to his 'first teacher'

Asia Cup controversies: Comparing India’s 1986 pullout with 2025 India-Pakistan tensions

Viral Video: Lawyer seen beating dog lover outside Supreme Court after its order on stray dogs

BIG victory for Anil Ambani as Reliance Infra wins Rs 5260000000 arbitration award against...

'At Least One Bangla Movie A day In PRIME TIME...': Mamata Banerjee's govt makes BIG announcement about cinemas and multiplexes in Bengal

RCB star goes 4, 6, 6, 6, 4 to clobber Rashid Khan for 26 runs in an over, Afghan star registers worst figures in The Hundred

KBC 17: Row over Col Sofiya Qureshi, Wg Cdr Vyomika Singh appearing on Amitabh Bachchan's show, 'join the dots' says...

'DMRC should punish...': Delhi Metro video shows man letting son urinate on tracks, WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Did Trump declare Majeed Brigade FTO to grab Pakistan's rare earth mineral deposits? Will he send troops to Balochistan?

Did Trump declare Majeed Brigade FTO to grab Pakistan's rare earth minerals?

'Pakistan is a rogue nation': Salakaar director Faruk Kabir slams Pak Army Chief Asim Munir's nuclear threats: 'If they are asking for more then..' | Exclusive

'Pakistan is a rogue nation': Salakaar director Faruk Kabir slams Pak Army Chief

War 2 vs Coolie: Hrithik Roshan, who made debut opposite Rajinikanth in..., sends special message to his 'first teacher'

War 2 vs Coolie: Hrithik, who made debut opposite Rajinikanth in.., sends...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fitness transformation: Balanced diet, 7 AM workouts, and...

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fitness transformation: Balanced diet, 7 AM workouts, and...

Kundali Bhagya, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and other beloved Indian TV spin-offs that matched their originals

Beloved Indian TV spin-offs that matched their originals

World Organ Donation Day: 7 Indian celebrities who pledged to donate their organs

World Organ Donation Day: 7 Indian celebrities who pledged to donate their organ

HomeIndia

INDIA

'At Least One Bangla Movie A day In PRIME TIME...': Mamata Banerjee's govt makes BIG announcement about cinemas and multiplexes in Bengal

To promote regional cinema, the West Bengal government has mandated that Bengali films be shown in all movie theaters every day during prime time.

Latest News

Pritam Saha

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 06:04 PM IST

'At Least One Bangla Movie A day In PRIME TIME...': Mamata Banerjee's govt makes BIG announcement about cinemas and multiplexes in Bengal
Mamata Banerjee Takes Significant Step To Revive Bengali Film Industry

TRENDING NOW

Kolkata: All movie theaters and multiplexes in the state of West Bengal are required to show Bengali films during prime time every day of the year, according to a notification issued by the state government. This notification was issued on Wednesday by the state's Department of Information and Cultural Affairs, which said, “In every cinema hall, and in all screens (each screen) of every multiplex situated in this State, 365 prime time shows/screenings of Bengali films shall mandatorily be held throughout the year, with at least one Bengali show per day for all 365 days during the year.”

In compliance with the West Bengal Film Act of 1954, the guidelines have been released. The state government has also said that the relevant law will be amended in this regard. Navanna has made it clear that these guidelines will go into effect as soon as they are released and will stay in effect until they are replaced.

What Time Is Prime Time? 

Shows scheduled between 3 and 9 p.m. are considered prime time, according to the directive. This implies that every screen, irrespective of its schedule, ought to set aside a Bengali-language film during a prime time slot each day.

4 Important points of the order issued by Nabanna on Wednesday: 

  • Every day, at least one Bengali movie is shown at every theater and multiplex in the state.
  • The order is in effect right now and won't change until fresh directives are given.
  • This directive would eventually be incorporated into changes to the West Bengal Cinemas (Regulation of Public Exhibitions) Rules, 1956.
  • To guarantee that Bengali film is available to viewers all year long, 365 prime time screenings (between 3 and 9 p.m.) will take place.

Promote Regional Cinema

In a period where Hindi, South, and worldwide releases predominate, the action aims to promote regional cinema and guarantee that Bengali films receive more exposure. Although the state government has supported Bengali filmmaking in the past, this is the first time that such a stringent display restriction has been put into place. This could, however, cause theater owners to worry about scheduling flexibility.

Bengali Language Politics

Many believe that Trinamool intends to use the Bengali identity and language as a weapon against the BJP in the assembly elections of 2026. Therefore, Mamata has requested that Trinamool leaders and workers at all levels to participate in processions every Saturday and Sunday in the name of the language movement in order to hold political programs against the BJP. This time, administrative actions have also been taken.

Also Read: Impact of language politics in Eastern India - How vote conflicts are reshaping Bengal, Assam, Bihar

Earlier, the municipal authorities were on the path of making signboards written in Bengali mandatory in various shops and institutions in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation area. This time, it was said that all movie theaters would have to screen Bengali films.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'What is shameful is your...': Israel envoy slams Priyanka Gandhi's genocide allegations on Gaza conflict
Israel envoy slams Priyanka Gandhi's genocide allegations on Gaza conflict
MHA tightens OCI card rules: What does it mean for Indian-origin foreigners?
MHA tightens OCI card rules: What does it mean for Indian-origin foreigners?
Cola War grips Sri Lanka: Can Mukesh Ambani beat Coca-Cola and PepsiCo?
Cola War grips Sri Lanka: Can Mukesh Ambani beat Coca-Cola and PepsiCo?
Viral video: Neil Nitin Mukesh strips to underwear, dances to Salman Khan's iconic song, leaves netizens puzzled: 'Is he doing a film with him?'
Neil Nitin Mukesh strips to underwear, dances to Salman Khan's iconic song
Bad news for HDFC Bank customers as the bank hikes minimum balance requirement to..., check new rules here
Bad news for HDFC Bank customers as the bank hikes minimum balance requirement
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fitness transformation: Balanced diet, 7 AM workouts, and...
Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fitness transformation: Balanced diet, 7 AM workouts, and...
Kundali Bhagya, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and other beloved Indian TV spin-offs that matched their originals
Beloved Indian TV spin-offs that matched their originals
World Organ Donation Day: 7 Indian celebrities who pledged to donate their organs
World Organ Donation Day: 7 Indian celebrities who pledged to donate their organ
Shah Rukh Khan's fitness secrets revealed: Late-night gym sessions, no white carbs, and...
Shah Rukh Khan's fitness secrets revealed: Late-night gym sessions, no white car
Amid SC order on Delhi stray dogs, here's how other countries handle them: Gas chamber, massacre laws...
TNVR to ‘Massacre Laws’: How countries control stray dog populations
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE