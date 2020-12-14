Assam cabinet approves proposal to shut govt-aided madrassas, Sanskrit tols

The Assam cabinet on Sunday approved a proposal to close down all government-run madrassas and Sanskrit tols (schools), and a bill in this regard will be tabled during the upcoming winter session of the state Assembly.

"Existing laws related to madrassas and Sanskrit tols will be repealed. A bill will be introduced in the next session of the Assembly," PTI quoted Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary as saying.

The decision to shut down all the state-run madrassas and Sanskrit tols was taken during the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The winter session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will begin from December 28.

Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in October, had said that all the government-run madrassas would be converted to high schools and new admissions would be held for existing students as regular ones.

He had also said the Assam government's money cannot be used to teach Quran in madrassas, adding that currently, the state government is bearing the cost of it. The minister also said that if the government is spending money on teaching Quran, it should also pay for teaching Bible of and Bhagavad Gita.

Sarma had said the State Madrassa Education Board, Assam would be dissolved.

Sarma had earlier told reporters in Guwahati that the reins of the Sanskrit tolls will be handed over to Kumar Bhaskarvarma Sanskrit University and they would be turned into centres of academic learning and research on Indian culture.

Senior BJP leader and Deputy Speaker of the Assembly Aminul Haque Laskar had said madrassas run by private parties would not be shut down.

It may be noted that Assam has 614 government-aided recognised madrassas including 57 for girls, three for boys, and 554 co-educational. A total of 17 madrassas teach students in Urdu medium.