Assam BTC polls: No party wins clear majority for first time, coalition rule likely

In this year's Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections held in Assam, no party managed to secure a clear majority, and for the first time it will be a coalition ruled council.

The ruling Bodo Peoples' Front (BPF) has emerged as the single largest party winning 17 seats, United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL) bagged 12 seats, BJP won nine, and Congress and the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) secured one seat each.

For the first time since its formation in 2003, no party managed to cross the half-way mark.

The BTC elections were held in the four districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri which falls under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

It is to be noted that the BJP and BPF are allies in the state, but contested the BTC elections against each other.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday congratulated the BJP`s Assam unit along with ally United People`s Party Liberal (UPPL) for securing a `comfortable majority` in Assam Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election.

"NDA secured a comfortable majority in Assam Bodoland Territorial Council polls. Congratulations to our ally UPPL, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, State minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the party`s Assam unit. I thank people of Assam for their continued faith in Prime Minister`s resolve towards developed North East," tweeted Shah.

The elections in 40 constituencies in the region were held in two phases on December 7 and December 10.