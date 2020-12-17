As Kashmir freezes, Srinagar records season's coldest night at minus 6.4 degrees Celsius

At minus 6.4 and 3 degrees Celsius, Srinagar and Jammu cities on Thursday witnessed the coldest night of the season so far.

At minus 6.4 and 3 degrees Celsius, Srinagar and Jammu cities on Thursday witnessed the coldest night of the season so far, while the Drass town in Ladakh recorded minus 26.5.

These are the lowest minimum temperatures recorded in these two cities this season so far. Drass town was the coldest place among the two union territories.

The minimum temperature was nearly three degrees below the normal for this part of the season. IMD had already predicted that this winter will be the coldest in the last three decades.

The MeT Office said while no major snowfall is expected till the end of this month in the UT, there is a possibility of light to moderate snowfall during December 21-22 at isolated places of Kashmir.

Famous ski resort Gulmarg remained the coldest place in Kashmir Valley and mercury tumbled to minus 11 degrees. Pahalgam, the famous tourist destination of the Valley, recorded minus 8.9, Qazigund minus 4.9, Kupwara minus 5.8, Kokernag minus 4.8, Sonmarg minus 7.1, Anantnag minus 6.0, and Shopian minus 8.4°C.

World-famous Dal lake ends are frozen and all water bodies were too frozen, even in the early morning people found taps of their home too choked. Tourists enjoyed the cold weather in Kashmir as people, early morning, were seen on the banks of Dal lake.

Leh in Ladakh was at minus 16.1 and Kargil minus 16.4.

In the Jammu region, Katra recorded 3 degrees Celsius as well, Batote minus 1.2, Bannihal minus 2.6 and Bhaderwah minus 3.3.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter called the 'Chillai Kalan' begins on December 21 and will end on January 31. Major snowfall during the Chillai Kalan replenishes the perennial water reservoirs of J&K and Ladakh.

The meltdown from these reservoirs sustains various rivers, streams, lakes and springs during the hot summer months.