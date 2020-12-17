Another strike on China's economy, India to only buy telecom gear from 'trusted' firms

In another step to break the economic backbone of China, India has decided to put restrictions on some Chinese firms that make telecom equipment. The Narendra Modi government will make a list of trusted companies to buy the equipment from, which means that certain companies will have to face restrictions.

So far, Chinese companies have dominated the telecom sector, but they will have to bear a huge loss due to this move of the government.

Earlier also, the Modi government had banned many Chinese apps including TikTok and PUBG, resulting in huge losses to the Chinese developers.

One of the biggest players in the telecom sector is China's ZTE. Apart from this, Huawei also has a good market share. Due to the aggressive and expansionist attitude of the Communist Party of China, these companies are now going to suffer. The central government will prepare a list of reliable companies providing telecom equipment, from which telecom companies in India can buy equipment. This decision will have a direct impact on Chinese companies.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said that this decision has been taken to promote security in the telecom sector. Under this, the government will release a list of trustworthy companies. Equipment will be purchased from these companies to build telecom networks in the country. He further said that the list of companies will be prepared by the National Cybersecurity Coordinator. The list of trusted companies and products will be approved by a committee, whose deputy will be the National Security Advisor. The committee will also include members of the concerned departments and ministries. Along with them, two members will be industry and independent experts.

Refusing to comment on connecting the decision to China, Prasad said that the plan focuses on promoting equipment developed by indigenous companies. "Our aim is to further strengthen the security of the telecom sector," he said. He also said that these instructions will not affect the agreements related to annual maintenance. Devices that are being used in the network before the instructions are issued, are also excluded from their scope. There is also a provision to give preference to companies in the country.

Earlier on June 29, 2020, the Government had banned 59 mobile apps and on September 2, 2020, 118 more apps were banned under section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

The government is committed to protecting the interests of citizens and the sovereignty and integrity of India on all fronts and it shall take all possible steps to ensure that, a statement from the government had said.