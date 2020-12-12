Another ceasefire violation by Pakistan at Poonch district along LoC, no reports of casualties

Pakistan has once again violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday by resorting to small arms and mortar shelling. As per reports, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Balakote sector of Poonch district at about 6 PM on Saturday.

The Defence Ministry Spokesperson Colonel Devender Anand confirmed the incident saying the Indian army retaliated befittingly. The firing from across the LoC in Balakote sector began around 6 pm, drawing a befitting retaliation from the Indian Army, he said.

The spokesperson said the exchange of fire between the two sides was still underway when the reports last came in. So far, there have been no reports of any casualties on the Indian side, he said.

Since the beginning of this year, Pakistan has been violating the bilateral ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries in 1999 with impunity. Since January 2020, 30 civilians have been killed while over 100 others were injured in more than 3,200 ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC in J&K.

Last month, two Indian soldiers were martyred along the Line of Control (LoC) on November 27 in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Sundarbani sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir. Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri and Rifleman Sukhbir Singh had succumbed to injuries.

Earlier a junior commissioned officer (JCO) was killed and a civilian was injured on LoC in the Poonch district in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan on November 26.

On November 14, four Indian Army personnel, a BSF sub-inspector and six civilians were killed while four security forces personnel and eight civilians were injured in the firing by Pakistan during the multiple ceasefire violations between Gurez and Uri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.