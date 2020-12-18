Amit Shah's two-day Bengal visit: From roadshow to addressing rallies, read full schedule here

In his second visit to West Bengal since November this year, Amit Shah will be arriving in Midnapore district on December 19.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to West Bengal on Saturday. During his visit, Amit Shah will do a roadshow in Birbhum and will address a public rally in Midnapur. The roadshow in Birbhum has been scheduled for Sunday, just after his visit to the Visva Bharati University established in 1921 by Rabindranath Tagore.

In his second visit to West Bengal since November this year, Amit Shah will be arriving in Midnapore district on December 19. His first stop during this visit will be the Ramkrishna Mission and Siddheshwari Kali temple in Midnapore.

As per India Today, Shah's itinerary for the day also entails garlanding the statue of Khudiram Bose who was a Bengali revolutionary. After this, Shah will make another temple visit before heading to a farmer's household for lunch. This will be followed by a public rally at the Midnapore College Ground.

Next, on December 20, Shah will be in Bolpur to visit the Vishwabharati University. This will be followed by lunch at a Bengali folk singer's house. Next, Shah is expected to carry out a roadshow in the city which will be followed by a press conference.

But that's not all. The buzz is that Bengal's former minister Suvendu Adhikari, who quit the ruling Trinamool Congress recently will be inducted in Bharatiya Janata Party. The induction ceremony is likely to be held in Midnapore, Adhikari's home turf, where Amit Shah would hold a rally on Saturday afternoon.

Next year West Bengal goes to the Assembly Elections. Amit Shah has given the state BJP target to win 200 of the state's 294 Assembly seats.

Over the coming weeks, BJP leaders including Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Narottam Mishra, Sanjeev Balyan, Prahlad Patel, Arjun Munda, and Mansukh Mandaviya will do campaigns in the state.