Amit Shah's two-day Bengal visit: From roadshow to addressing rallies, read full schedule here

Headlines

Jailer box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth’s film holds well on Monday, within touching distance of Rs 350 crore

Here's what to do with the Indian National flag after Independence Day

This superstar appeared in first remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Don; and not Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Ranveer Singh

Vivek Agnihotri replies to Twitter user asking why his films are propaganda: 'Bharat ka...'

Gadar 2: Mithoon on recreating Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava, Main Nikla Gaddi Leke; says 'it was my decision to...' | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Jailer box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth’s film holds well on Monday, within touching distance of Rs 350 crore

Here's what to do with the Indian National flag after Independence Day

This superstar appeared in first remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Don; and not Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Ranveer Singh

Health benefits of Tulsi water

From Ambani to Tata: 7 richest business families of India, their net worth

10 best films from Bollywood based on real wars to watch this Independence Day

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

Bigg Boss Ott 2 Winner | Elvish Yadav Recalls His Journey, Hints At Abhishek Malhan's Overconfidence

Independence Day 2023: From Manipur To Parivarvaad, PM Modi's Full Speech On Independence Day

Independence Day 2023: A Look At Pm Modi's Turbans Over The Years

Jailer box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth’s film holds well on Monday, within touching distance of Rs 350 crore

This superstar appeared in first remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Don; and not Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Ranveer Singh

Gadar 2: Mithoon on recreating Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava, Main Nikla Gaddi Leke; says 'it was my decision to...' | Exclusive

HomeIndia

India

Amit Shah's two-day Bengal visit: From roadshow to addressing rallies, read full schedule here

In his second visit to West Bengal since November this year, Amit Shah will be arriving in Midnapore district on December 19.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 06:37 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to West Bengal on Saturday. During his visit, Amit Shah will do a roadshow in Birbhum and will address a public rally in Midnapur. The roadshow in Birbhum has been scheduled for Sunday, just after his visit to the Visva Bharati University established in 1921 by Rabindranath Tagore.

In his second visit to West Bengal since November this year, Amit Shah will be arriving in Midnapore district on December 19. His first stop during this visit will be the Ramkrishna Mission and Siddheshwari Kali temple in Midnapore.

As per India Today, Shah's itinerary for the day also entails garlanding the statue of Khudiram Bose who was a Bengali revolutionary. After this, Shah will make another temple visit before heading to a farmer's household for lunch. This will be followed by a public rally at the Midnapore College Ground.

Next, on December 20, Shah will be in Bolpur to visit the Vishwabharati University. This will be followed by lunch at a Bengali folk singer's house. Next, Shah is expected to carry out a roadshow in the city which will be followed by a press conference.

But that's not all. The buzz is that Bengal's former minister Suvendu Adhikari, who quit the ruling Trinamool Congress recently will be inducted in Bharatiya Janata Party. The induction ceremony is likely to be held in Midnapore, Adhikari's home turf, where Amit Shah would hold a rally on Saturday afternoon.

Next year West Bengal goes to the Assembly Elections. Amit Shah has given the state BJP target to win 200 of the state's 294 Assembly seats.  

Over the coming weeks, BJP leaders including Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Narottam Mishra, Sanjeev Balyan, Prahlad Patel, Arjun Munda, and Mansukh Mandaviya will do campaigns in the state.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

IND vs WI 2023: Top batting performances by Indian players in West Indies

Independence Day 2023: Patrolling, checking of vehicles in Delhi ahead of 15th August celebrations

Weather update: IMD issues heavy to extremely heavy rainfall warning in Uttarakhand, Delhi, UP; check latest forecast

Watch: Telangana woman fights robber, foils theft attempt; video goes viral

Uttarakhand weather: 52 killed, 37 injured, 19 missing due to heavy rain causing landslides, flash floods

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE