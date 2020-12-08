"Address barriers against access to medicines": India tells UN amid concerns over distribution of COVID-19 vaccines

New Delhi: India has called on United Nations to address the issue of barriers against access to medicines, in the backdrop of equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, Indian Diplomat to UN Pratik Mathur said," Equitable access to affordable medicines, diagnostic tools and technologies remains a concern. We must address all barriers against access to medicines and new technologies, including through the use of flexibilities provided in WTO TRIPS Agreement and the Doha Declaration."

Global worries over vaccine nationalism remain as many fear that rich countries will be able to get the vaccine first. India and South Africa have called on the World Trade Organization or WTO to suspend intellectual property rights on COVID-19 vaccine so that everyone gets equal access to them amidst the pandemic.

The Indian diplomat pointed out that "COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted systemic weaknesses in health systems" and "vulnerabilities in the capacity to prevent and respond to pandemic threats." The world needs to address "the major weaknesses and gaps to strengthen global coordination to ensure that the world is better prepared to curb the impacts of future health-related crisis," he said.

Explaining, Mathur said, "We need to capitalize on existing programs such as the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACTA), and COVAX facility to ensure affordable and equitable global access to diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines while strengthening health systems."

India has extended medical and other assistance to more than 150 countries during the pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year, during his speech at the UN, said India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting the crisis.