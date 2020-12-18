Search icon
60-year-old man from Bihar cycles 1,000 km to join farmers protest at Delhi border

The man completed a journey of nearly 1,000 kilometres in 11 days on a bicycle to participate in the ongoing farmers' protest against farm laws.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: ANI |Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 10:10 AM IST

Satyadev Manjhi

Satyadev Manjhi, a 60-year-old man from Bihar's Siwan reached Tikri at Delhi-Haryana border on Thursday after completing a journey of nearly 1,000 kilometres in 11 days on a bicycle to participate in the ongoing farmers' protest against agricultural laws.

Speaking to ANI, Manjhi urged the Central government to repeal the three farm laws."It took me 11 days to reach here from Siwan, my home district. I urge the government to take back the three farm laws. I will be here until the movement is not over," Manjhi told ANI.

Farmers are camping at Delhi's Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders while braving the shivering cold with several demands, including the repealing of the new farm laws.

There have been several rounds of talks between farmers' representatives and the Central Government but protests are going on all around the different borders of Delhi.

Farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting against the recently enacted Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

