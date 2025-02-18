The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Bhubaneswar saw protests after a third-year BTech student from Nepal was found dead.

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Bhubaneswar saw protests after a third-year BTech student from Nepal was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her room at the girl's hostel room on February 15 evening. An FIR was filed at the Infocity police station of Bhubaneswar on February 16 on the complaint of the cousin of the deceased girl alleging that the latter was being blackmailed by a male student at the university, which led her to hang herself. The Odisha police have lodged a case under Section 108 of the BNS. Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Monday said that his government has taken cognizance of the death of a student from Nepal at a private college in Bhubaneswar, which sparked protests, and is pursuing the matter with India through diplomatic channels.