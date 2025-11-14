Nawada Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Vibha Devi vs Sharwan Kumar; Check who is leading race now

The Bihar assembly election 2025 was held in two phases - November 6 and 11 - with the counting scheduled for November 14. In the first phase of polling, i.e., November 6, the state witnessed a record voter turnout of 64.66 per cent, the first in 27 years. A voter turnout of 67.14 per cent was recorded in the second round of polling, held today, i.e., November 11.

Nawada Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Results Live Update: The Bihar assembly election 2025 was held in two phases - November 6 and 11 - with the counting scheduled for November 14. In the first phase of polling, i.e., November 6, the state witnessed a record voter turnout of 64.66 per cent, the first in 27 years. A voter turnout of 67.14 per cent was recorded in the second round of polling, held today, i.e., November 11.

About Nawada

The Nawada constituency is a general category electoral area in the state of Bihar, India, and includes both Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) and Parliamentary (Lok Sabha) segments. It is currently undergoing its Assembly Election 2025 vote counting process as of November 14, 2025.

The key candidates for the Nawada Assembly constituency in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections include Kaushal Yadav (RJD), Vibha Devi (JD(U)), Ashok Kumar (BSP), and Nasima Khatoon (AIMIM). The voting took place on November 11, 2025.

In the last Assembly elections, the RJD’s Vibha Devi won by a margin of 26310 votes. The IND’s Sharwan Kumar S/O-Deva Mahto was the runner up securing 46125 votes.

