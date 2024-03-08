National Creators Award Highlights: From Ranveer Allahbadia to Gaurav Chaudhary, check full list of winners

Twitter
DCW vs UPW WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz

Saudi Arabia's first male robot touches female reporter 'inappropriately', video goes viral

Meet Ankit Baiyanpuria, wrestler turned fitness influencer, who was awarded Best Health and Fitness Creator by PM Modi

Meet Gaurav Choudhary, India’s richest tech YouTuber, awarded by PM Modi, has over Rs 360 crore net worth, he is…

Meet Kamiya Jani, rickshaw puller's daughter, awarded Best Travel Creator by PM Modi at National Creators Award

Must try yoga asanas for toned body 

Best Indian web series with female leads to watch this Women's Day

8 most powerful female zodiac signs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

ISPL 2024: Stand-up Comedian Munawar Faruqui Dismisses Legend Sachin Tendulkar In Opening Match

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi's New Strategy To Win More Than 400 Seats In The General Elections

Bengaluru Water Crisis: Water Woes Grip Karnataka As Its City Faces Severe Crisis Ahead Of Summer

India's biggest flop film, ended career of 8 actors, director quit filmmaking, made for Rs 18 crore, earned just Rs..

Meet actor who played Rani Mukerji's husband, did 7 films, suddenly quit acting, proved lucky for Salman Khan due to..

Jhanak, Parineetii actress Dolly Sohi passes away at 48 after battle with cancer, hours after sister's death

National Creators Award Highlights: From Ranveer Allahbadia to Gaurav Chaudhary, check full list of winners

National Creators Award: The award is being presented at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. The National Creators Award is an effort to recognize excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming among others.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Mar 08, 2024, 01:00 PM IST

National Creators Award LIVE Updates
National Creators Award LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the country's first-ever National Creators Award today. The awards were presented at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.

The National Creators Award is an effort to recognize excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming among others. 

The award is envisioned as a launchpad for using creativity to drive positive change. The National Creator Award has witnessed exemplary public engagement. In the first round, more than 1.5 lakh nominations across 20 different categories were received.

Subsequently, in the voting round, about 10 lakh votes were cast for digital creators in various award categories. Following this, 23 winners, including three international creators, were decided.

The award is being provided across twenty categories including the Best Storyteller Award; The Disruptor of the Year; Celebrity Creator of the Year; Green Champion Award; Best Creator For Social Change; Most Impactful Agri Creator; Cultural Ambassador of The Year; International Creator award. The categories also include the Best Travel Creator Award; Swachhta Ambassador Award; The New India Champion Award; Tech Creator Award; Heritage Fashion Icon Award; Most Creative Creator (Male and Female); Best Creator in Food Category; Best Creator in Education Category; Best Creator in Gaming Category; Best Micro Creator; Best Nano Creator; Best Health and Fitness Creator. 

(With inputs from ANI)

  • 08 Mar 2024, 12:59 PM

    National Creators Award: Check full list of winners

    • Jaya Kishori was presented the Best Creator for Social Change Award
    • Kabita Singh (Kabita's Kitchen) was presented the Best Creator in Food Category Award
    • Aridaman was presented the Best Micro Creator Award
    • Nishchay was presented the Best Creator in Gaming Category Award
    • Ankit Baiyanpuria was presented the Best Health and Fitness Creator Award
    • Maithili Thakur was presented the Cultural Ambassador of The Year Award
    • Pankhti Pandey was presented the Favourite Green Champion Award
    • Keerthika Govindasamy was presented the Best Storyteller Award
    • Aman Gupta was presented the Celebrity Creator Award
    • Drew Hicks was presented the Best International Creator Award
    • Kamiya Jani was presented the Favourite Travel Creator Award
    • Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) was presented the Disruptor of the Year Award
    • Naman Deshmukh was presented the Best Creator in Education Category Award
    • Jahnvi Singh was presented the Heritage Fashion Icon Award
    • Malhar Kalambe presented the Swachhta Ambassador Award
    • Gaurav Chaudhary presented the Best Creator in Tech Category Award
    • RJ Raunac (Bauaa) was presented the Most Creative Creator-Male Award
    • Shraddha Jain was presented the Most Creative Creator (Female) Award
  • 08 Mar 2024, 12:20 PM

    PM Narendra Modi on Friday urged digital content creators to create content on the country, showcasing its culture and heritage.Addressing the 'National Creators Award' at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on Friday, the PM also asked the digital creators to engage the world audience with their content."...Let's come together to start a 'Create on India' movement. Let's share the story of India to the world. Let's create content on India and create it for the world. Create such content that would help your country to get likes along with you and for this, you have to engage with a global audience," the PM said.Calling the content creators 'digital ambassadors of India representing it on the global stage', the PM said, "You can reach out to any corner of the world in a fraction of a second. You are brand ambassadors of the vocal for local innovation"PM Modi also lauded the creative works of digital creators regarding various topics and issues in the country and the world."From the data revolution to cheap mobile phones have created a new world for the content creators...The credit for this award show goes to the youth of this country and every digital content creator..." he added.

  • 08 Mar 2024, 12:19 PM

    PM Modi also presented the Heritage Fashion Icon Award to Jahnvi Singh and the Best Creator in Food Category Award to Kabita Singh (Kabita's Kitchen) at Bharat Mandapam.Among those awarded were Pankhti Pandey, who got the award in 'Green Champion' category, Keerthika Govindasamy got it for best story teller, singer Maithili Thakur got the 'Cultural Ambassador of the Year award', Gaurav Chaudhary for the Best Creator in Tech Category, Best Health and Fitness Creator award to Ankit Baiyanpuria, Best Creator in Education Category award to Naman Deshmukh and Kamiya Jani for the Favourite Travel Creator. 

  • 08 Mar 2024, 12:13 PM

    PM Modi presents Most Creative Creator Female award to Shraddha Jain, Most Creative Creator Male to RJ Raunac 

    AiyyoShraddha mentioned how sometimes because of political or social issues, the country's overall atmosphere becomes tense. This is what she strives to reduce through her content."No matter how stressful a situation is, we Indians find a way to smile through it," she said. Shraddha Jain runs a YouTube channel named AiyyoShraddha

  • 08 Mar 2024, 12:11 PM

    Meet Gaurav Choudhary, India’s richest tech YouTuber, awarded by PM Modi, has over Rs 360 crore net worth, he is…

    PM Modi presented the Best Creator in Tech Category award to Gaurav Chaudhary.

  • 08 Mar 2024, 12:09 PM

    "From the data revolution to cheap mobile phones have created a new world for the content creators..."

  • 08 Mar 2024, 12:02 PM

    PM Modi says "Today is International Women's Day, but for the first time I am seeing men present here are also clapping. I congratulate all the daughters who have been conferred with an award today..."

  • 08 Mar 2024, 12:01 PM

    At the first-ever 'National Creators Award', PM Modi says "Today, those who have been conferred with the National Creators Award, I congratulate them...Around 1.5 to 2 lakh creative minds are attached to this National Creators Award program. It is a great coincidence that the first-ever National Creators Award is being organised on Mahashivratri..."

  • 08 Mar 2024, 11:43 AM

    PM Modi says "You are the people who have created a place for yourselves and this is why you are at the Bharat Mandapam. This is the place where the G20 was organised and discussion for creating the future of the world was done. Today, you all have gathered here to discuss how to create the future of India...When the times change, when a new era begins, it becomes any country's responsibility to adapt to the same. Today, at Bharat Mandapam, India is fulfilling that very responsibility..."

  • 08 Mar 2024, 11:41 AM

    PM Modi presents the Celebrity Creator of the Year award to Aman Gupta

  • 08 Mar 2024, 11:38 AM

    PM Modi presents the Best Creator in Food Category award to Kabita Singh (Kabita's Kitchen).

  • 08 Mar 2024, 11:34 AM

    PM Modi presents the Best Health and Fitness Creator award to Ankit Baiyanpuria at Bharat Mandapam.

  • 08 Mar 2024, 11:33 AM

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the Best Creator in Education Category award to Naman Deshmukh at Bharat Mandapam.

  • 08 Mar 2024, 11:32 AM

    At the first ever National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the Disruptor of the Year award to Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) at Bharat Mandapam.

