National Creators Award Highlights: From Ranveer Allahbadia to Gaurav Chaudhary, check full list of winners

India
National Creators Award LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the country's first-ever National Creators Award today. The awards were presented at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.
The award is envisioned as a launchpad for using creativity to drive positive change. The National Creator Award has witnessed exemplary public engagement. In the first round, more than 1.5 lakh nominations across 20 different categories were received.
Subsequently, in the voting round, about 10 lakh votes were cast for digital creators in various award categories. Following this, 23 winners, including three international creators, were decided.
The award is being provided across twenty categories including the Best Storyteller Award; The Disruptor of the Year; Celebrity Creator of the Year; Green Champion Award; Best Creator For Social Change; Most Impactful Agri Creator; Cultural Ambassador of The Year; International Creator award. The categories also include the Best Travel Creator Award; Swachhta Ambassador Award; The New India Champion Award; Tech Creator Award; Heritage Fashion Icon Award; Most Creative Creator (Male and Female); Best Creator in Food Category; Best Creator in Education Category; Best Creator in Gaming Category; Best Micro Creator; Best Nano Creator; Best Health and Fitness Creator.
PM Narendra Modi on Friday urged digital content creators to create content on the country, showcasing its culture and heritage.Addressing the 'National Creators Award' at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on Friday, the PM also asked the digital creators to engage the world audience with their content."...Let's come together to start a 'Create on India' movement. Let's share the story of India to the world. Let's create content on India and create it for the world. Create such content that would help your country to get likes along with you and for this, you have to engage with a global audience," the PM said.Calling the content creators 'digital ambassadors of India representing it on the global stage', the PM said, "You can reach out to any corner of the world in a fraction of a second. You are brand ambassadors of the vocal for local innovation"PM Modi also lauded the creative works of digital creators regarding various topics and issues in the country and the world."From the data revolution to cheap mobile phones have created a new world for the content creators...The credit for this award show goes to the youth of this country and every digital content creator..." he added.
PM Modi also presented the Heritage Fashion Icon Award to Jahnvi Singh and the Best Creator in Food Category Award to Kabita Singh (Kabita's Kitchen) at Bharat Mandapam.Among those awarded were Pankhti Pandey, who got the award in 'Green Champion' category, Keerthika Govindasamy got it for best story teller, singer Maithili Thakur got the 'Cultural Ambassador of the Year award', Gaurav Chaudhary for the Best Creator in Tech Category, Best Health and Fitness Creator award to Ankit Baiyanpuria, Best Creator in Education Category award to Naman Deshmukh and Kamiya Jani for the Favourite Travel Creator.
AiyyoShraddha mentioned how sometimes because of political or social issues, the country's overall atmosphere becomes tense. This is what she strives to reduce through her content."No matter how stressful a situation is, we Indians find a way to smile through it," she said. Shraddha Jain runs a YouTube channel named AiyyoShraddha
PM Modi presented the Best Creator in Tech Category award to Gaurav Chaudhary.
PM Modi says "Today is International Women's Day, but for the first time I am seeing men present here are also clapping. I congratulate all the daughters who have been conferred with an award today..."
At the first-ever 'National Creators Award', PM Modi says "Today, those who have been conferred with the National Creators Award, I congratulate them...Around 1.5 to 2 lakh creative minds are attached to this National Creators Award program. It is a great coincidence that the first-ever National Creators Award is being organised on Mahashivratri..."
PM Modi says "You are the people who have created a place for yourselves and this is why you are at the Bharat Mandapam. This is the place where the G20 was organised and discussion for creating the future of the world was done. Today, you all have gathered here to discuss how to create the future of India...When the times change, when a new era begins, it becomes any country's responsibility to adapt to the same. Today, at Bharat Mandapam, India is fulfilling that very responsibility..."
PM Modi presents the Celebrity Creator of the Year award to Aman Gupta
PM Modi presents the Best Creator in Food Category award to Kabita Singh (Kabita's Kitchen).
PM Modi presents the Best Health and Fitness Creator award to Ankit Baiyanpuria at Bharat Mandapam.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the Best Creator in Education Category award to Naman Deshmukh at Bharat Mandapam.
At the first ever National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the Disruptor of the Year award to Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) at Bharat Mandapam.