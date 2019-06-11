Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Two children fatally electrocuted in Kandivali, Cyclone Vayu to cause heavy rains tomorrow
The rains started in Mumbai yesterday and there have been sporadic showers in various parts of Maximum City.
And showers brought its first share of tragedy after two children were electrocuted in Western suburb Kandivali. The two kids were identified as Tushar Jha, 11 and Rishabh Tiwari 10.
Their bodies have been shifted to Shatabdi Hospital and the fire brigade at cops are present at the spot.
The cyclone Vayu is expected to reach the city's latitude on Wednesday morning, leading to extreme weather and rain, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.
IMD Mumbai: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightening and gusty winds likely to occur at isolated places over Thane district during next 3 hours.
IMD issues heavy rainfall warning, alerts fishermen not to venture into sea in view of northward-moving cyclonic #CycloneVayu in Arabian Sea. pic.twitter.com/UGFYAIpBz7
— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) June 11, 2019