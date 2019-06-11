Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Two children fatally electrocuted in Kandivali, Cyclone Vayu to cause heavy rains tomorrow

The rains started in Mumbai yesterday and there have been sporadic showers in various parts of Maximum City.

And showers brought its first share of tragedy after two children were electrocuted in Western suburb Kandivali. The two kids were identified as Tushar Jha, 11 and Rishabh Tiwari 10.

Their bodies have been shifted to Shatabdi Hospital and the fire brigade at cops are present at the spot.

The cyclone Vayu is expected to reach the city's latitude on Wednesday morning, leading to extreme weather and rain, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.