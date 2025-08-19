Mumbai rains live updates: City continues to reel under heavy rain, waterlogging in several areas, schools shut, IMD issues 'red' alert for THESE Maharashtra districts

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has instructed schools to remain closed on Monday and Tuesday due to the weather, which has prompted red alerts, to ensure the safety of students.

After three days of heavy rainfall, averaging 100mm, the city has come to a standstill. Vashi experienced the most rainfall in the region, but Navi Mumbai was also significantly affected. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has instructed schools to remain closed on Monday and Tuesday due to the weather, which has prompted red alerts, to ensure the safety of students.

Severe waterlogging was reported in several low-lying areas, especially in Vashi, Turbhe, and Sanpada. Many roads in Navi Mumbai have been submerged since Monday morning, making it difficult for two-wheelers and other vehicles to navigate the flooded streets, which has caused heavy traffic in some areas. Fallen trees and broken branches have added to the problems for commuters, making it more difficult to move around the city. At the APMC markets, the situation worsened during the day, with water levels rising to around 1.5 feet.

The heavy rain also caused rough seas, which led authorities to suspend water transport services connecting Uran to Mumbai and other nearby locations. Important routes for daily commuters, such as those from Mora to Mumbai and the Gateway of India to the Elephanta Caves, have been closed for several days.

This suspension has greatly inconvenienced workers, students, and businesspeople who depend on these services for their daily commute. Local fishermen, who had just started their operations after the monsoon ban, have also been severely affected and are facing financial losses.

