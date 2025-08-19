Mumbai rains live updates: City continues to reel under heavy rain, waterlogging in several areas, schools shut, IMD issues 'red' alert for THESE Maharashtra districts

'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

3 Idiots actor Achyut Potdar dies at 91

Bloodied face, bruises under eyes: Urfi Javed brutally attacked by her own...

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy arrives at White House in formal attire, wins praise from Donald Trump, reporter : 'You look fabulous'

SHOCKING! Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal Khan says their mother forced him to marry her own sister

Trump trade adviser claims India's purchase of Russian oil funding Ukraine war, warns 'If India wants to...'

Trump-Zelenskyy Meet Live Updates: US President says he has begun arrangements for face-to-face meeting between Russian President Putin and his Ukraine counterpart

Call schedule, raise-hand and more: WhatsApp gets new upgrades, check here

'Aamir Khan was brainwashed by...': Faissal Khan REVEALS real reason behind alleged torture: 'God will punish him'

Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath invests Rs 137,50,00,000 in this Gujarat firm, to boost India’s...; its business is...

War 2 box office collection day 5: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's film is OVER, first flop in YRF Spy Universe CRASHES on Monday, only earns..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
3 Idiots actor Achyut Potdar dies at 91

3 Idiots actor Achyut Potdar dies at 91

Bloodied face, bruises under eyes: Urfi Javed brutally attacked by her own...

Bloodied face, bruises under eyes: Urfi Javed brutally attacked by her own...

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy arrives at White House in formal attire, wins praise from Donald Trump, reporter : 'You look fabulous'

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy arrives at White House in formal attire, wins prai

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeIndia

INDIA

Mumbai rains live updates: City continues to reel under heavy rain, waterlogging in several areas, schools shut, IMD issues 'red' alert for THESE Maharashtra districts

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has instructed schools to remain closed on Monday and Tuesday due to the weather, which has prompted red alerts, to ensure the safety of students.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 19, 2025, 08:59 AM IST

Mumbai rains live updates: City continues to reel under heavy rain, waterlogging in several areas, schools shut, IMD issues 'red' alert for THESE Maharashtra districts

TRENDING NOW

    After three days of heavy rainfall, averaging 100mm, the city has come to a standstill. Vashi experienced the most rainfall in the region, but Navi Mumbai was also significantly affected. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has instructed schools to remain closed on Monday and Tuesday due to the weather, which has prompted red alerts, to ensure the safety of students.

    Severe waterlogging was reported in several low-lying areas, especially in Vashi, Turbhe, and Sanpada. Many roads in Navi Mumbai have been submerged since Monday morning, making it difficult for two-wheelers and other vehicles to navigate the flooded streets, which has caused heavy traffic in some areas. Fallen trees and broken branches have added to the problems for commuters, making it more difficult to move around the city. At the APMC markets, the situation worsened during the day, with water levels rising to around 1.5 feet.

    The heavy rain also caused rough seas, which led authorities to suspend water transport services connecting Uran to Mumbai and other nearby locations. Important routes for daily commuters, such as those from Mora to Mumbai and the Gateway of India to the Elephanta Caves, have been closed for several days.

    This suspension has greatly inconvenienced workers, students, and businesspeople who depend on these services for their daily commute. Local fishermen, who had just started their operations after the monsoon ban, have also been severely affected and are facing financial losses.

    Check live updates here:

    LIVE BLOG

    • 19 Aug 2025, 08:57 AM

      Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Andheri Subway flooded 

       

      FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
    • 19 Aug 2025, 07:18 AM

      Mumbai Rains Live Update: IndiGo issues travel advisory 

      The arirline took to its official social media handle and said, "If you’re scheduled to travel, we recommend leaving a little earlier and keeping an eye on your flight status via our app or website."

       

      FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
    • 19 Aug 2025, 07:16 AM

      Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Waterlogging reported in several areas

       

      FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting: Why is major breakthrough unlikely? Will EU, NATO put hurdles in Russia-Ukraine Deal?
    Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting: Why is major breakthrough unlikely? Will EU, NATO...
    Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Himachal Pradesh's Kangra
    Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Himachal Pradesh's Kangra
    Watch: Adam Hose suffers career-threatening injury in The Hundred, taken to hospital amid traumatised crowd at Trent Bridge
    Watch: Adam Hose suffers career-threatening injury in The Hundred, taken to hosp
    Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor: Net worth, background, and Bollywood journey of Param Sundari duo
    Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor: Net worth, background, and Bollywood journey o
    Special OPS 2: Muzammil Ibrahim reveals learning martial arts from rickshaw driver, mechanic: 'People used to make fun of me' | Exclusive
    Special OPS 2: Muzammil Ibrahim reveals 'people used to make fun' of him for...
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
    From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
    From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
    From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
    On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
    5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
    Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
    6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
    Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
    Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE