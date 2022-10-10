Mulayam Singh Yadav death live updates: SP supremo’s cremation tomorrow in Saifai, PM Modi condoles demise

India
Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at the age of 82 today, and his death is being condoled by political leaders across the country.
Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at the age of 82 in the Medanta Hospital of Gurugram today, October 10. The news of his death was confirmed by his son Akhilesh Yadav in an official statement.
Mulayam Singh Yadav was a revered politician who changed the political scenario of Uttar Pradesh. He had been the Chief Minister of the state three times and had been appointed the MLA for a total of ten times from several constituencies.
Mulayam Singh Yadav was reportedly admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram with breathing problems, and was later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital due to his delicate health condition. He was later placed on life-supporting drugs.
Know the important updates regarding the death of Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav –
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condoled the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav, saying that he worked relentlessly towards the development of Uttar Pradesh.
The last rites of Mulayam Singh Yadav are to be performed in Saifai tomorrow afternoon.
We've received information that the last rites of Mulayam Singh Yadav will be performed here. Police & administration teams are present here for the arrangement. We have been told that the last rites will be performed during the afternoon tomorrow: Avnish Rai, DM, Saifai, Etawah pic.twitter.com/kUxyK6ZdtC— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath condoles the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav, calls him the "centre of UP politics."
Mulayam Singh Yadav is no more between us. He was the centre of UP politics for 5 decades and played a very important role in the politics of the country. I pay my deepest condolences to the family members and their supporters. May his soul rest in peace: UP CM Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/VWtndVCTFt— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offers his condolences on the demise of SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav.
श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी का निधन एक बेहद दुःखद समाचार है। वो ज़मीनी राजनीति से जुड़े एक सच्चे योद्धा थे।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 10, 2022
मैं श्री अखिलेश यादव समेत सभी शोकाकुल परिजनों के प्रति अपनी गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं।
It is expected that leaders from across the country will be in attendance at the Samajwadi Party supremo's funeral. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will be travelling to Saifai for his last rites. It is also expected that Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav will be in attendence.
The mortal remains of Mulayam Singh Yadav are being taken from Gurugram to Saifai in Uttar Pradesh for his last rites.
Mortal remains of veteran politician #MulayamSinghYadav being taken to Saifai, his ancestral village in Uttar Pradesh, from Gurugram's Medanta Hospital— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022
His last rites will be held in Saifai on October 11. pic.twitter.com/DQwjIzqrWK
Union Home Minister Amit Shah travelled to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital to pay his respects to deceased Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute to veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. pic.twitter.com/K5wmiAAiKz— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022
PM Modi recalled his "special relationship" with Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, saying that the SP leader gave him advice and blessings like no other.
Mulayam Singh Yadav ji's demise is a huge loss for the nation. I had a special relationship with him. When BJP declared me as PM candidate in 2014, I spoke to all opposition leaders. He gave me his blessings in the way of his advice which has stayed with me even today: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/PjGea2EIMB— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be travelling to Saifai, Uttar Pradesh to attend Mulayam Singh Yadav's cremation.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will go to Saifai, Uttar Pradesh tomorrow to attend the last rites of former Defence Minister and former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav.— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a 3-day mourning period in the state in view of Mulayam Singh Yadav's death.
Adityanath condoles Mulayam Singh's death, announces 3-day state mourning— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) October 10, 2022
PM Narendra Modi remembered his close interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav, sharing images of the Samajwadi Party chief from the past.
I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/eWbJYoNfzU— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2022
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offered her condolences to Akhilesh Yadav and his family over the death of his father Mulayam Singh.
श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के निधन का दुखद समाचार मिला। भारतीय राजनीति में उप्र के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री, भारत सरकार के रक्षामंत्री व सामाजिक न्याय के सशक्त पैरोकार के रूप में उनका अतुलनीय योगदान हमेशा याद रखा जाएगा।@yadavakhilesh व अन्य सभी प्रियजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी शोक संवेदनाएं— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 10, 2022