India

Mulayam Singh Yadav death live updates: SP supremo’s cremation tomorrow in Saifai, PM Modi condoles demise

Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at the age of 82 today, and his death is being condoled by political leaders across the country.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 02:20 PM IST

Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at the age of 82 in the Medanta Hospital of Gurugram today, October 10. The news of his death was confirmed by his son Akhilesh Yadav in an official statement.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was a revered politician who changed the political scenario of Uttar Pradesh. He had been the Chief Minister of the state three times and had been appointed the MLA for a total of ten times from several constituencies.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was reportedly admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram with breathing problems, and was later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital due to his delicate health condition. He was later placed on life-supporting drugs.

Know the important updates regarding the death of Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav – 

  10 Oct 2022, 02:18 PM

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condoled the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav, saying that he worked relentlessly towards the development of Uttar Pradesh.

     

     

  10 Oct 2022, 01:50 PM

    In view of Mulayam Singh Yadav's demise, the Bihar government has announced 1 day of state mourning in his honour and remembrance. Mulayam Singh had a close relationship with RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, whose party has come back to power in Bihar.

  10 Oct 2022, 01:33 PM

    The last rites of Mulayam Singh Yadav are to be performed in Saifai tomorrow afternoon.

     

     

  10 Oct 2022, 01:12 PM

    Bihar government declares one-day (10th October) state mourning as a mark of respect to former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav.

  10 Oct 2022, 12:44 PM

    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath condoles the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav, calls him the "centre of UP politics."

     

     

  10 Oct 2022, 12:42 PM

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offers his condolences on the demise of SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav.

     

     

  10 Oct 2022, 12:33 PM

    Who will attend Mulayam Singh Yadav's funeral?

    It is expected that leaders from across the country will be in attendance at the Samajwadi Party supremo's funeral. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will be travelling to Saifai for his last rites. It is also expected that Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav will be in attendence.

  10 Oct 2022, 12:31 PM

    The mortal remains of Mulayam Singh Yadav are being taken from Gurugram to Saifai in Uttar Pradesh for his last rites.

     

     

  10 Oct 2022, 12:28 PM

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah travelled to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital to pay his respects to deceased Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday.

     

     

  10 Oct 2022, 12:25 PM

    PM Modi recalled his "special relationship" with Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, saying that the SP leader gave him advice and blessings like no other.

     

     

  10 Oct 2022, 12:23 PM

    Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be travelling to Saifai, Uttar Pradesh to attend Mulayam Singh Yadav's cremation.

     

     

  10 Oct 2022, 12:20 PM

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a 3-day mourning period in the state in view of Mulayam Singh Yadav's death.

     

     

  10 Oct 2022, 12:17 PM

    PM Narendra Modi remembered his close interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav, sharing images of the Samajwadi Party chief from the past.

     

     

  10 Oct 2022, 12:14 PM

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offered her condolences to Akhilesh Yadav and his family over the death of his father Mulayam Singh.

     

     

  10 Oct 2022, 12:13 PM

    Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav will be cremated in Saifai, his native village in Etawah district, on Tuesday around 3 pm, the party has said.
    Mulayam, 82, died on Monday in a private hospital in Gurugram at 8.16 am after a prolonged illness. (PTI)

