Mulayam Singh Yadav death live updates: SP supremo’s cremation tomorrow in Saifai, PM Modi condoles demise

Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at the age of 82 today, and his death is being condoled by political leaders across the country.

Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at the age of 82 in the Medanta Hospital of Gurugram today, October 10. The news of his death was confirmed by his son Akhilesh Yadav in an official statement.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was a revered politician who changed the political scenario of Uttar Pradesh. He had been the Chief Minister of the state three times and had been appointed the MLA for a total of ten times from several constituencies.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was reportedly admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram with breathing problems, and was later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital due to his delicate health condition. He was later placed on life-supporting drugs.

Know the important updates regarding the death of Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav –