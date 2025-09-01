Modi-Putin Bilateral Meeting Highlights: PM Modi emplanes for New Delhi after concluding China visit for SCO Summit

The bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin has begun on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in China. Ahead of the meeting, the two travelled in the same car to the venue of their bilateral meeting in Tianjin, the Shanghai Cooperation Meeting (SCO) Summit.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "After the proceedings at the SCO Summit venue, President Putin and I travelled together to the venue of our bilateral meeting. Conversations with him are always insightful."



This development comes as India and Russia look to strengthen their bilateral relationship amid US President Donald Trump's tariffs. The US has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, which includes a 25 per cent penalty for purchasing discounted crude oil from Moscow.

