Modi-Putin Bilateral Meeting Highlights: PM Modi emplanes for New Delhi after concluding China visit for SCO Summit

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Anjali Raghav? Haryanvi actress who quit Bhojpuri cinema after an inappropriate touching incident with singer Pawan Singh

Pakistan: Army helicopter crashes in Gilgit-Baltistan region, killing 5 on board

From Housefull to Golmaal: 5 Bollywood films that grew into blockbuster franchises

This country tops global mustard oil production, contributing millions of tonnes annually and dominating the world market, it is…

Weather Update: IMD issues red alert for Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh; heavy rainfall expected in several districts

Dhanashree Verma mocks ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal in new show: ‘Penthouse mein sports...'

SCO Summit: Why can China not be India's trade partner despite Xi Jinping's assurances?

Harbhajan Singh issues FIRST statement on viral 'IPL slapgate' controversy, slams Lalit Modi, says 'usme unka koi selfish...'

When Sanjay Dutt almost turned political rival to his father Sunil Dutt; Suniel Shetty recalls hilarious incident: Watch

Maratha Quota agitation: Manoj Jarange Patil vows to stop drinking water; Mumbai Police issues traffic alert

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Anjali Raghav? Haryanvi actress who quit Bhojpuri cinema after an inappropriate touching incident with singer Pawan Singh

Who is Anjali Raghav? Haryanvi actress who quit Bhojpuri cinema

Pakistan: Army helicopter crashes in Gilgit-Baltistan region, killing 5 on board

Pakistan: Army helicopter crashes in Gilgit-Baltistan region, killing 5 on board

From Housefull to Golmaal: 5 Bollywood films that grew into blockbuster franchises

Housefull to Golmaal: 5 Bollywood films that grew into blockbuster franchises

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeIndia

INDIA

Modi-Putin Bilateral Meeting Highlights: PM Modi emplanes for New Delhi after concluding China visit for SCO Summit

The bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin has begun on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in China. Ahead of the meeting, the two travelled in the same car to the venue of their bilateral meeting in Tianjin, the Shanghai Cooperation Meeting (SCO) Summit.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 02:08 PM IST

Modi-Putin Bilateral Meeting Highlights: PM Modi emplanes for New Delhi after concluding China visit for SCO Summit
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin has begun on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in China. Ahead of the meeting, the two travelled in the same car to the venue of their bilateral meeting in Tianjin, the Shanghai Cooperation Meeting (SCO) Summit.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "After the proceedings at the SCO Summit venue, President Putin and I travelled together to the venue of our bilateral meeting. Conversations with him are always insightful."

This development comes as India and Russia look to strengthen their bilateral relationship amid US President Donald Trump's tariffs. The US has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, which includes a 25 per cent penalty for purchasing discounted crude oil from Moscow.

Here are the live updates:

LIVE BLOG

  • 01 Sep 2025, 01:09 PM

    PM Modi departs from China after successful SCO summit, bilateral meetings



    In a two-day visit, PM Modi participated in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit in Japan, and in China, he attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Sep 2025, 12:59 PM

    PM calls bilateral meeting with Putin 'excellent'



    After bilateral meeting concluded, PM tooj to X and wrote, "Had an excellent meeting with President Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin. Discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in all sectors, including trade, fertilisers, space, security and culture. We exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. Our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership remains a vital pillar of regional and global stability.
     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Sep 2025, 12:36 PM

    PM Narendra Modi tweets, "Had an excellent meeting with President Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin. Discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in all sectors, including trade, fertilisers, space, security and culture. We exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. Our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership remains a vital pillar of regional and global stability".

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Sep 2025, 12:55 PM

    Russia-India bilateral meeting concludes

    The bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded in Tianjin, China.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Sep 2025, 12:48 PM

    PM Modi says Russia-India ties crucial for global peace

    Addressing the bilateral ties, PM Modi said, “India and Russia have always stood shoulder to shoulder even in the most difficult situations. Our close cooperation is important not only for the people of both countries but also for global peace, stability and prosperity.”

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Sep 2025, 12:47 PM

    Putin calls India-Russia ties 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership'



    Putin said, "I am feeling very happy after meeting you...SCO provides a platform to unite the countries of the Global South and East...December 21, 2025, marks the 15th anniversary of the elevation of India-Russia ties to a 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership'...We enjoy a multi-faceted relationship...Today's meeting is expected to provide a significant boost to the India-Russia relationship. Russia and India enjoy very good relations..."

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Sep 2025, 12:35 PM

    Putin says Russia-India has multidimensional cooperation

    During his meeting with PM Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, "Dear friend, 21 December will mark 15 years since we achieved our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. I can say with confidence that our relationship is principle-based and has multidimensional cooperation," Putin said, as reported by Reuters.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Sep 2025, 12:35 PM

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Tianjin, China.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Sep 2025, 12:32 PM

    PM Modi tells Putin: 140 crore Indians eagerly waiting for his trip in December

    "I always feel that meeting you has been a memorable experience. We get an opportunity to exchange information on many things. We have been in constant touch. There have been many high-level meetings between the two sides on a regular basis. 140 crore Indians are eagerly waiting for you for our 23rd summit in December this year. This reflects the depth and breadth of the special and privileged partnership," Modi said.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Sep 2025, 12:31 PM

    PM Modi addresses Ukraine-Russia issue



    Addressing bilateral meet, PM welcomed peace initiatives to end Ukraine war during his bilateral meeting with President Putin. While lauding India-Rusia ties, he said relationship moved forward in ‘tough circumstances’, as reported by Reuters.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Sep 2025, 12:28 PM

    India-Russia Bilateral meeting begins

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin begins addressing at bilaeral meet in Tianjin, China.
     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After PM Modi's meeting with Xi Jinping, Chinese expert blasts Donald Trump over 50 percent tariffs: 'Stealing people's...'
After PM Modi's meeting with Xi Jinping, Chinese expert blasts Donald Trump
PM Modi travells from Tokyo to Sendai by Shinkansen Bullet Train with Japanese PM Ishiba, watch video
PM Modi travells from Tokyo to Sendai by Shinkansen Bullet Train, watch...
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang issues SHOCKING warning on AI: 'We are going to...'
Nvidia CEO Huang issues SHOCKING warning on AI: 'We're going to...'
PM Modi attends SCO Summit in China's Tianjin; exchanges warm handshake with President Xi Jinping
PM Modi attends SCO Summit in China's Tianjin
This Aishwarya Rai film, based on a Jane Austen novel, was rejected by 'leading actors who openly said...', lead role was then played by...
This Aishwarya Rai film, based on a Jane Austen novel, was rejected by...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE