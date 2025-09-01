Modi-Putin Bilateral Meeting Highlights: PM Modi emplanes for New Delhi after concluding China visit for SCO Summit

Who is Anjali Raghav? Haryanvi actress who quit Bhojpuri cinema after an inappropriate touching incident with singer Pawan Singh
Pakistan: Army helicopter crashes in Gilgit-Baltistan region, killing 5 on board
From Housefull to Golmaal: 5 Bollywood films that grew into blockbuster franchises
This country tops global mustard oil production, contributing millions of tonnes annually and dominating the world market, it is…
Weather Update: IMD issues red alert for Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh; heavy rainfall expected in several districts
Dhanashree Verma mocks ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal in new show: ‘Penthouse mein sports...'
SCO Summit: Why can China not be India's trade partner despite Xi Jinping's assurances?
Harbhajan Singh issues FIRST statement on viral 'IPL slapgate' controversy, slams Lalit Modi, says 'usme unka koi selfish...'
When Sanjay Dutt almost turned political rival to his father Sunil Dutt; Suniel Shetty recalls hilarious incident: Watch
Maratha Quota agitation: Manoj Jarange Patil vows to stop drinking water; Mumbai Police issues traffic alert
INDIA
The bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin has begun on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in China. Ahead of the meeting, the two travelled in the same car to the venue of their bilateral meeting in Tianjin, the Shanghai Cooperation Meeting (SCO) Summit.
The bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin has begun on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in China. Ahead of the meeting, the two travelled in the same car to the venue of their bilateral meeting in Tianjin, the Shanghai Cooperation Meeting (SCO) Summit.
In a post on X, PM Modi said, "After the proceedings at the SCO Summit venue, President Putin and I travelled together to the venue of our bilateral meeting. Conversations with him are always insightful."
This development comes as India and Russia look to strengthen their bilateral relationship amid US President Donald Trump's tariffs. The US has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, which includes a 25 per cent penalty for purchasing discounted crude oil from Moscow.
Here are the live updates:
PM Narendra Modi tweets, "Had an excellent meeting with President Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin. Discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in all sectors, including trade, fertilisers, space, security and culture. We exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. Our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership remains a vital pillar of regional and global stability".
PM Narendra Modi tweets, "Had an excellent meeting with President Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin. Discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in all sectors, including trade, fertilisers, space, security and culture. We exchanged views on regional and… pic.twitter.com/eV6cfGQFvI— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2025
Addressing the bilateral ties, PM Modi said, “India and Russia have always stood shoulder to shoulder even in the most difficult situations. Our close cooperation is important not only for the people of both countries but also for global peace, stability and prosperity.”
During his meeting with PM Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, "Dear friend, 21 December will mark 15 years since we achieved our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. I can say with confidence that our relationship is principle-based and has multidimensional cooperation," Putin said, as reported by Reuters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Tianjin, China.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Tianjin, China.— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2025
(Source: ANI/DD News) pic.twitter.com/zmNI9iiYDH
"I always feel that meeting you has been a memorable experience. We get an opportunity to exchange information on many things. We have been in constant touch. There have been many high-level meetings between the two sides on a regular basis. 140 crore Indians are eagerly waiting for you for our 23rd summit in December this year. This reflects the depth and breadth of the special and privileged partnership," Modi said.
Sharing my remarks during meeting with President Putin. https://t.co/PADOdRjsBs— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2025