Mock Drill in India Live Updates: This exercise aims to assess and enhance the readiness of Civil Defence mechanisms across all States and Union Territories.

Mock Drill in India Live Updates: A nationwide civil defence mock drill will be conducted today (May 7). The exercise is being conducted at over 244 locations across the country on the directive of the Union Home Ministry to evaluate civil defence preparedness in the country. This comes days after the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 innocent civilians were killed. The mock drill will assess the effectiveness of air raid warning systems, operationalisation of hotline or radio communication links with the Indian Air Force (AIR). It will test the functionality of control rooms.

The exercise also includes training of civilians and students on the civil defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a hostile attack. The provision of crash blackout measures and for early camouflaging of vital installations, and update of the evacuation plan and its rehearsal are also included in the mock drill. It also includes various critical activities, such as the sounding of air raid sirens in essential civil defence techniques. These drills aim to prepare the public to respond effectively in the event of a terror attack or other emergencies.

A key feature of the drill will be a 'crash blackout', during which the electricity supply will be deliberately cut in designated areas to simulate complete darkness. This is intended to test emergency protocols designed to shield urban areas and infrastructure from potential enemy aerial surveillance or attacks.

Check Updates LIVE:

A mock drill was conducted at NDMC Office, Delhi, to review preparedness of the citizens' emergency response.

A comprehensive mock drill being conducted at Delhi's Khan Market.

A visual of mock drills being conducted by security forces at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.