Mizoram Exit Poll Results 2023 Live: MNF, ZPM or Congress? Check predictions here

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 Exit Poll Results Live: Mizoram had a big election with an 80.66% voter turnout. The results, including those for 40 assembly seats, will be out on December 3, along with four other states.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 05:58 PM IST

Mizoram Exit Poll Election Results 2023 Live Updates:

On November 7, Mizoram witnessed an 80.66% voter turnout among its 8.52 lakh voters who participated in choosing from 174 candidates for the Assembly elections. Voters proudly displayed their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes in Mamit district.

Today, several survey agencies are set to conduct exit polls from 5:30 pm onwards, coinciding with the conclusion of the final phase of the Telangana elections. These exit polls aim to project the possible outcomes of the elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram.

The current ruling party, the Mizo National Front under Chief Minister Zoramthanga's leadership, faces a substantial challenge. The opposition comes in the form of a formidable six-party coalition called the Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM) and the Congress, both striving to seize power.

Mizoram's political landscape heavily involves regional parties. In the 2018 elections, the MNF, a part of the BJP's NDA alliance, clinched a significant victory with 26 seats, while the BJP secured only one seat, playing a minor role in the regional alliance. The BJP aims to improve its standing, while the Congress seeks to reclaim its former dominance. Nevertheless, both parties must navigate through the substantial regional opposition posed by MNF and ZPM to emerge victorious.

 

 

 

 

 

 

  • 30 Nov 2023, 05:54 PM

    Mizoram election was held on November 7

    In Mizoram's November 7 election, more women voted than men. The Chief Electoral Officer Office reported a turnout of 81.25% for female voters, while male voters reached 80.04%.

     

     

  • 30 Nov 2023, 05:49 PM

    Results will be out on December 3

    The Mizoram assembly election results, alongside four other states where voting has taken place, are scheduled to be declared on December 3.

     

