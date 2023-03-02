Headlines

Highlights | Northeast Assembly Elections Result 2023: BJP alliance emerges victorious in all three states

Northeast Assembly Election Result 2023 Highlights: The saffron party and its coalition have conquered control of the three north Indian states' administration, Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 08:39 PM IST

TRENDING NOW

Northeast Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: As a result of capturing majorities in Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya, the BJP alliance has triumphed. The saffron party and its coalition have conquered control of the three north Indian states' administration.

In Tripura, the Bhartiya Janta Party won 32 of the total 60 seats, becoming the first party to sweep the election. The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party and the BJP forged an alliance in Nagaland after the NDPP won 25 seats and the BJP secured 12 of them.

Neiphiu Rio, a political leader and Nagaland's longest-serving chief minister, is expected to take office as chief minister for a fifth consecutive term following a resounding victory for his party and its ally, the BJP, according to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In the 60-member Nagaland assembly, the two parties hold a total of 37 seats. In Meghalaya, the BJP won two seats out of the 59 assembly seats, 24 of which were won by the National People's Party (NPP). Conrad Sangma, the chief minister of Meghalaya, thanked the citizens of his state for backing the NPP.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted that Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has joined Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking for his support and blessings in establishing a coalition government because his National People's Party (NPP) who secured 26 seats in the 60-seat Meghalaya assembly.

Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya Assembly Elections Result 2023 Highlights

LIVE BLOG

  • 02 Mar 2023, 08:03 PM

    Tripura Assembly Elections Result 2023:

    Total seats bagged by each party in the state

    • Bharatiya Janata Party- 32
    • Communist Party of India (Marxist)- 11
    • Indian National Congress- 3
    • Indigenous People's Front of Tripura- 1
    • Tipra Motha Party- 13
  • 02 Mar 2023, 07:56 PM

    Nagaland Assembly Elections Result 2023:

    Total number of seats won by each party

    • Bharatiya Janata Party- 12
    • Independent- 4
    • Janata Dal (United)- 1
    • Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)- 2
    • Naga Peoples Front- 2
    • National People's Party- 5
    • Nationalist Congress Party- 7
    • Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party- 25
    • Republican Party of India (Athawale)- 2
  • 02 Mar 2023, 07:33 PM

    Meghalaya Assembly Elections Result 2023:

    Total seats secured by each party 

    • All India Trinamool Congress- 5
    • Bharatiya Janata Party- 2
    • Hill State People’s Democratic Party- 2
    • Independent- 2
    • Indian National Congress- 5
    • National People's Party- 26
    • People's Democratic Front- 2
    • United Democratic Party- 11
    • Voice of the People Party- 4
  • 02 Mar 2023, 07:11 PM

    Tripura Elections Result 2023:

    Chief Minister Manik Saha, who emerged victorious from the Town Bardowali Assembly seat, claimed that the BJP's success in Tripura was in line with expectations and that the saffron party-led administration will keep striving for the state's growth in all sectors.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 06:50 PM

    Meghalaya Elections Result 2023:

    Conrad Sangma, the chief minister of Meghalaya, reportedly called Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ask for support in forming an administration in the state, according to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 02 Mar 2023, 06:18 PM

    Nagaland Election Result 2023:

    HM Amit Shah, CM Shivraj Chouhan and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh wish PM Modi, and CM Rio for a massive win in the state.

     

     

     

  • 02 Mar 2023, 05:59 PM

    Tripura Elections Result 2023:

    In Tripura, the BJP has regained grip after winning a majority of 32 seats, followed by Tipra Motha with 13 seats. In the meantime, the CPI(M) won 11 seats, while the Congress won 3.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 05:35 PM

    Tripura, Meghalaya Elections Result 2023:

    Taking Twitter, PM Modi expressed his gratitude to the sate for their support. PM Modi wrote, "We will keep working hard to enhance the development trajectory of Meghalaya and focus on empowering the people of the state."

  • 02 Mar 2023, 05:29 PM

    Nagaland Elections Result 2023:

    Neiphiu Rio, the chief minister of Nagaland with the longest tenure, is expected to take office for a fifth consecutive term following a resounding victory for his party and its ally, the BJP.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 05:19 PM

    Meghalaya Elections Result 2023:

    National People's Party is in the lead after winning 19 seats in the Meghalaya elections in 2023 while remaining ahead in 6 more seats.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 05:11 PM

    Meghalaya Elections Result 2023:

    Prestone Tynsong, the deputy chief minister of Meghalaya, stated on Thursday that a single candidate was more significant than a party in the hill state. Conrad Sangma, the chief minister of Meghalaya and the leader of the NPP, expressed gratitude to the state's residents for supporting his party in the election.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 05:06 PM

    Tripura Elections Results 2023: 

    According to the EC, the BJP-IPFT alliance secured a second term in office by winning 31 seats in Tripura.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 05:02 PM

    Meghalaya Elections Results 2023:

    According to the data of the Indian Election Commission's notification of the assembly election, Prestone Tynsong, the deputy chief minister of Meghalaya, garnered the Pynursla constituency.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 04:57 PM

    Nagaland Elections Result 2023:

    According to EC data, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) managed to win 22 seats while its coalition partner, the BJP, obtained 12 seats.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 04:50 PM

    Tripura Elections Result 2023:

    Beating Bharatiya Janata Party's Ashim Kumar, Sanjoy Manik bagged the Karbook seat by a margin of 4447 votes.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 04:42 PM

    Meghalaya Elections Result 2023:

    By a margin of 507 votes, (All India Trinamool Congress) TMC's LoP Mukul Sangma won the Songsak seat, according to ECI's data.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 04:38 PM

    Tripura Elections Result 2023:

    Defeating BJP's Subrata Majumdar, Communist Party of India (Marxist)'s candidate Nirmal Biswas has secured Khowai seat. 

     

  • 02 Mar 2023, 04:32 PM

    Nagaland Elections Result 2023:

    P. Bashangmongba Chang of the BJP takes down Toyang Chang of the Congress by a margin of more than 5,644.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 04:29 PM

    Meghalaya Elections Result 2023:

    According to Election Commission, Conrad Sangma, the chief minister of Meghalaya, had defeated Bernard Marak of the BJP and gained the South Tura constituency with 10,090 votes.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 04:23 PM

    Tripura Elections Result 2023:

    As BJP is about to touch the majority mark, the party has 28 seats and leading 4.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 04:19 PM

    Nagaland Elections Result 2023:

    According to the website of the Election Commission, the BJP-NDPP has so far scored 33 seats.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 04:16 PM

    Meghalaya Elections Result 2023:

    NPP has won 16 seats, leading on 9 seats, as per official data by the Election Commission.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 04:09 PM

    Tripura Elections Result 2023:

    Manik Saha, who is expected to win the position of chief minister of Tripura for a second term, beat Congress veteran leader Ashish Kumar Saha by 1,257 votes in the Town Bardowali constituency on Thursday.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 04:02 PM

    Nagaland Election Results 2023:

    According to the Election Commission's official results, the NDPP-BJP-RPI coalition won a majority.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 03:57 PM

    Tripura Elections Results 2023:

    Chitta Ranjan Debbarma of the Tipra Motha Party earned Ambassa by a margin of 493 votes,  beating Suchitra Debbarma of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 03:52 PM

    Meghalaya Election Results 2023:

    As the party bags 15 seats, Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh from National People's Party has won from East Shillong.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 03:48 PM

    Meghalaya Election Results 2023:

    Dikkanchi D Shira, the wife of former chief minister and TMC leader Mukul Sangma, lost the Mahnedraganj constituency election to NPP candidate Sanjay A Sangma.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 03:44 PM

    Tripura Elections Results 2023:

    As BJP candidates surpassed the Congress and Tipra Motha in the race for more than half of the assembly's 60 seats, celebrations kicked into gear in Tripura.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 03:37 PM

    Nagaland Election Results 2023:

    As of now, 26 seats have been won by the BJP-NDPP, according to official ECI data.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 03:32 PM

    Meghalaya Elections Results 2023:

    Santa Mary Shylla of the NPP defeated Vincent H. Pala of Congress by 1,828 votes in the Sutnga Saipung seat.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 03:26 PM

    Tripura Election Results 2023:

    Sudip Roy Barman of the Congress has bagged the Agartala seat in the Tripura election of 2023 by a margin of 8,162 votes.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 03:19 PM

    Nagaland Elections Results 2023:

    The Republican Party of India (Athawale), which ran in the Nagaland Assembly election for the first time, bagged two seats in the 2023 election. Tuensang Sadar II and Noksen seats were won by it.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 03:11 PM

    Tripura Election Results 2023: PM Modi is expected to speak at a BJP gathering

    As the BJP appeared poised to retain power in Tripura on its own, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to address party members and supporters. According to official sources, Modi will likely receive congratulations for the victory at a gathering of senior party leaders at the party's headquarters.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 03:09 PM

    Meghalaya election results 2023: Comingone Ymbon of the NPP wins Raliang seat

    With 13,626 votes, Comingone Ymbon of the National People's Party won the Raliang seat. He defeated Lakhon Biam of the BJP.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 02:55 PM

    Tripura Election Results 2023:

    Bhartiya Janta Party has won 17 seats and leading with 16 so far while TMP is leading with 4 seats and has won 8 seats in the election. 

  • 02 Mar 2023, 02:39 PM

    Nagaland Election Results 2023:

    Temjen Imna Along, the leader of the BJP in Nagaland, gained ground in Alongtaki, one of the important seats in the state assembly, after falling behind in earlier rounds of counting for the Nagaland Assembly. The minister, who is well-known for his humorous social media messages, sent his Twitter followers a "filmy" update. 

  • 02 Mar 2023, 02:37 PM

    Tripura Election Results 2023:

    "We had said earlier also that BJP will once again form the government with the majority and the results so far are showing that we are forming the government. I thank PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh and all party workers," says Tripura CM Manik Saha. 

  • 02 Mar 2023, 02:34 PM

    Meghalaya Election Results 2023:

    As a result of Rakkam A Sangma's victory by a margin of more than 3,000 votes, the NPP keeps the Rongara Siju seat. It is the fifth seat that NPP has won thus far.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 02:29 PM

    Nagaland Election Results 2023:

    NDPP wins 10 seats in Nagaland Elections 2023 while Bhartiya Janta Party has won 3 seats and leading with 9.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 02:26 PM

    Election Results 2023:

     “That’s the formula. If we’re winning elections, it means we’re winning people’s confidence. There will be only BJP’s impact in all states in the northeast,” says Union Minister Kiren Rijuju. 

  • 02 Mar 2023, 02:20 PM

    Nagaland Election Results 2023: Nagaland gets first woman MLA

    Hekani Jakhalu of the NDPP is declared the winner and is the first woman to ever serve in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly. She received a prize from Dimapur. Of the 183 candidates that ran for the Nagaland assembly, the lawyer and activist, 48, was one of four women. Azheto Zhimomi of the Lok Janshakti Party was beaten by Ms Jakhalu.

     

  • 02 Mar 2023, 02:12 PM

    Tripura Election Results 2023:

    BJP won 12 seats in the Tripura elections and led with 21 seats, as per the latest trends while TMP has won 5 seats up until now. 

  • 02 Mar 2023, 02:11 PM

    Meghalaya Election Results 2023:

    "We'd like to thank the people of the state for having voted for us. We are short on a few numbers, so we'll wait for the final results to come out. We will see what next steps are to be taken based on the final results," says Congrad Sangma. 

  • 02 Mar 2023, 01:52 PM

    Tripura Election Results 2023:

    In the BJP election headquarters in Agartala's Colonel Chowmuhani neighbourhood, slogans like "Narendra Modi Zindabad" and "Jai Shri Ram" filled the air as party members exchanged sweets, set off firecrackers, and played an early version of Holi.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 01:50 PM

    Tripura Elections Result 2023:

    BJP and TMP fighting neck to neck in winning seats in Tripura Elections 2023. BJP leads by winning 5 seats; TMP won 4 seats, leading with 8 seats. 

     

  • 02 Mar 2023, 01:48 PM

    Meghalaya Elections Result 2023:

    TMC's first winning. Mizanur Rahman Kazi of the TMC defeats Abdus Saleh of the NPP after a close race for the Rajabala seat, earning the party its first victory. Only 10 votes separated the winner from the loser.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 01:44 PM

    Meghalaya Elections Result 2023:

    Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh of the UDP wins the Mairang seat by 155 votes; cabinet minister Brolding Nongsiej is defeated by Shakliar Warjri of the HSPDP by 2,353 votes in the Mawthadraishan seat.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 01:43 PM

    Tripura Elections Result 2023:

    After the last round of voting, CPM candidate Nayan Sarkar defeated Krishnadhan Das, a sitting MLA for the BJP, by a margin of 1,854 votes in Tripura's Bamutia constituency. Das received 17,665 votes compared to Sarkar's 19,519 votes.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 01:36 PM

    Meghalaya Election Results 2023:

    Conrad Sangma’s NPP has won 4 seats and leading with 22 seats. On the other hand, Congress and UDP has won 1 seat each. 

     

  • 02 Mar 2023, 01:34 PM

    Tripura Election Results 2023:

    BJP has won 4 seats in Tripura and leading with 29 seats as per early trends, while TIPRA has won 1 seat and leading with 11. 

  • 02 Mar 2023, 01:14 PM

    Tripura CM Manik Saha on Election Results 2023:

    “We were expecting more seats and will do a post-election analysis as to why it didn't happen. I'm going to collect the (winning) certificate. The date for the swearing-in ceremony will be decided after consultation with the central leadership,” said Tripura CM Manik Saha.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 01:04 PM

    Tripura Election Results 2023:

    After the last round of voting, CPM candidate Nayan Sarkar defeated BJP incumbent Legislator Krishnadhan Das in Tripura's Bamutia constituency by a margin of 1,854 votes. Das received 17,665 votes, while Sarkar received 19,519 votes.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 01:03 PM

    Nagaland Elections Result 2023:

    By choosing two women candidates for the first time in the history of the state, Nagaland made political history. Western Angami AC's Salhoutuonuo Kruse and Dimapur-Hekani III's Jakhalu respectively won.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 12:39 PM

    Election Results 2023: 

    Ratan Lal Nath, a member of the BJP and the former cabinet's education minister, won the Mohanpur constituency by a majority of 7347 votes over TIPRA contender Motha Tapas Dey.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 12:06 PM

    Tripura Elections result 2023:

    BJP likely to retain power; reaches halfway mark in early trends. Manik Saha (BJP) is leading with 31 seats out of 60 in total. 

  • 02 Mar 2023, 11:35 AM

    Meghalaya Election result 2023:

    At CM Conrad Sangma's mansion in Tura, preparations for the celebration are underway with his National People's Party currently leading on 22 of the total 59 seats.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 11:16 AM

    Meghalaya Election Result 2023:

    In Rongara Siju, Rongjeng, Sutnga Saipung, Tikrikilla, and Tikrikilla, respectively, NPP candidates Rakkam Sangma, Jim Sangma, Santa Shylla, and Jimmy Sangma are in the lead.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 11:00 AM

    Elections Result 2023: 

    Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma's National People's Party (NPP) is leading on with 24 of the total 59 seats so far. 

  • 02 Mar 2023, 10:31 AM

    Watch: Conrad Sangma visits father's grave on the day of counting of votes

    On the day of the vote count, Meghalaya's current chief minister Conrad Sangma visits the burial of his father and former CM PA Sangma in Tura with his mother Soradini K Sangma, brother James Sangma, and sister Agatha K Sangma.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 10:30 AM

    Election Result 2023: NPP ahead of BJP

    Conrad K. Sangma, the chief minister, is ahead of Bernard N. Marak, a member of the BJP, in the South Tura constituency by 44 votes.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 10:15 AM

    Elections Result 2023: Here are the latest trends from Meghalaya:

    BJP = 6
    Congress = 6
    NPP = 27
    TMC = 9
    OTH = 11

    (Also Read: Meghalaya Election Results 2023: Check winners of NPP, BJP and others, constituency-wise list here)

     

     

  • 02 Mar 2023, 10:12 AM

    Election Result 2023: Here are the latest trends from Nagaland:

    BJP+ = 47
    Congress = 0
    NPF = 3
    NCP = 4
    OTH = 6

     

  • 02 Mar 2023, 09:58 AM

    Elections Result 2023: Here are the latest trends from Tripura:

    BJP+ = 31
    Congress-LEFT+ = 19
    TIPRA = 9
    OTH = 1

     

  • 02 Mar 2023, 09:56 AM

    Northeast Assembly Elections Result 2023: 

    BJP-NDPP alliance takes the massive lead in Nagaland with 48 seats while Congress has 0 seats currently. 

  • 02 Mar 2023, 09:37 AM

    Northeast Assembly Elections Result 2023: 

    Tripura chief minister Manik Saha, who is leading the BJP with 30 seats, LEFT with 20 and over 10 seats are held by others.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 09:33 AM

    Northeast Assembly Elections Result 2023: 

    With 22 seats, NPP currently holds the majority. Congress is in the lead on eight seats, the TMC is leading on ten, and the BJP is in the lead on nine. According to early trends, no party appears to be in a position to win the majority.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 09:02 AM

    Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya Election Result 2023:

    Conrad K. Sangma, the chief minister of Meghalaya and candidate from the South Tura assembly constituency, claimed that his party would win with an absolute majority and would benefit from a divided opposition.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 08:45 AM

    Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya Election result 2023:

    While BJP is leading in Tripura and Nagaland with 30 and 45 seats, NPP is competing with TMC with 20 and 15 seats in Meghalaya. 

  • 02 Mar 2023, 08:22 AM

    Nagaland Elections 2023:

    With 30 seats, the BJP is leading with halfway mark in Nagaland's seats so far.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 08:19 AM

    In Meghalaya, the Trinamool Congress has a solid start

    Trinamool Congress now holds a four-seat majority in Meghalaya and appears poised to establish its presence in the northeastern state.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 08:19 AM

    Elections 2023:

    Conrad Sangma's NPP is in the lead in 3 seats, with the BJP leading in 12 seats in Tripura.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 08:09 AM

    Assembly Election Result 2023: BJP dominates early trends in Tripura.

    Initial indicators indicate that the BJP has a significant lead in Tripura, while TIPRA Motha appears poised to make a strong showing. Early trends place the BJP-NDPP coalition in the lead on 10 seats.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 08:07 AM

    Rajib Bhattacharjee, president of  Tripura BJP, before the vote is counted

    "We performed puja at the party office today and took blessings of Mata Tripureshwari. BJP will return to power in Tripura. We will get a majority," says Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee ahead of counting of votes for #TripuraAssemblyElections2023.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 07:58 AM

    The BJP has run candidates on each of Meghalaya's 60 seats for the first time. BJP has targeted National People's Party leader and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma for running the "most corrupt" state government in the country.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 07:29 AM

    According to election officials in Nagaland, there will be 59 centres across the 16 district offices where the votes will be counted.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 07:29 AM

    Following a contentious campaign, there are signs that the NPP will rejoin the NDA after meeting with the Assam chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and his Meghalayan counterpart, Conrad Sangma, in a hotel on Tuesday night.

  • 02 Mar 2023, 07:15 AM

    Following the passing of United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate H. Donkupar Roy Lyngdoh, who passed away from cardiac arrest on February 20, voting in the Sohiong constituency was postponed to a later time. The rescheduled date for voting has not yet been made public by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

  • 02 Mar 2023, 07:09 AM

    Kohima: The count will start at 8 a.m. heavy deployment of security at the counting centres

  • 02 Mar 2023, 06:10 AM

    The seat share of each party, as determined by Zee News' exit polls:

    Tripura (total seats: 60)      

    BJP+: 29-36
    CPM+: 13-21
    TIPRA: 11-16
    Others: 0-3

  • 02 Mar 2023, 06:08 AM

    The seat share of each party, as determined by Zee News' exit polls:

    Nagaland (total seats: 60)

    BJP+NDPP: 35-43
    NPF: 2-5
    NPP: 0-1
    Congress: 1-3
    Others: 6-11

  • 02 Mar 2023, 06:07 AM

    The seat share of each party, as determined by Zee News' exit polls:

    Meghalaya (total seats: 60)

    NPP: 21-26
    TMC: 8-13
    BJP: 6-11
    Congress: 3-6
    Others: 10-19

  • 02 Mar 2023, 05:49 AM

    Vote counting to begin at 8 am in 59 centres

    According to election officials in Nagaland, there will be 59 sites across the 16 district offices where the votes will be tallied. The Central Armed Police Force will be involved in the three-tiered security measures for the counting (CAPF). As a precaution, prohibitory measures under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code have been issued in and around all of the counting centres' sites.

     

  • 02 Mar 2023, 05:44 AM

    Meghalaya has increased security ahead of results day

    The 13 Meghalayan counting centres now have increased security according to the Election Commission. The state has taken many security precautions, and all strong rooms for electronic voting machines have up to three layers of defence. 

     

  • 01 Mar 2023, 11:05 PM

    The Election Commission's website, eci.gov.in and mobile app both will allow readers to follow the counting on the result day tomorrow.

  • 01 Mar 2023, 10:31 PM

    Ernest Mawrie, the head of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Meghalaya, predicted that his party would take home 10 to 15 seats in that state before the votes were counted in three North Eastern states on Wednesday.

  • 01 Mar 2023, 10:09 PM

     Tripura assembly polls 2023 results: The BJP+ is predicted to win 29–36 seats, followed by the CPM+ with 13–21 seats, Tipra with 11–16 seats, and others with 0–3 seats, according to the Zee Matrize exit poll.

  • 01 Mar 2023, 09:44 PM

    In addition to the three states, the results of the byelections for the Erode (East) seat in Tamil Nadu, Sagardighi in West Bengal, and Ramgarh in Jharkhand, where voting took place on February 27, will also be announced.

  • 01 Mar 2023, 08:59 PM

    Meghalaya assembly elections 2023 results: Over 500 micro observers will also assist the Counting Observers at each table, in addition to the 27 counting observers that the Election Commission has deployed. A Counting Observer and four Counting Assistants will be present at each table.

  • 01 Mar 2023, 08:36 PM

    In Tripura, 87.6% of eligible voters cast ballots; in Nagaland, 84.08%; and in Meghalaya, 76.27%. The constituency-by-constituency release of the election results in 2023.

  • 01 Mar 2023, 08:03 PM

    Four districts in Nagaland are scheduled to hold new elections today, with just one day left until the results of the March 2 election are tallied. On Tuesday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered the State to hold new elections in the Nagaland districts of Zunheboto, Wokha, Mon, and Noklak.

  • 01 Mar 2023, 07:31 PM

    Tripura Assembly elections 2023 results: According to a senior police officer, the authorities have increased security around the interstate borders with Assam and Mizoram as well as the 856 km long India-Bangladesh border with Tripura on the instructions of the Election Commission.

  • 01 Mar 2023, 06:58 PM

    Conrad Sangma, the chief minister of Meghalaya and the leader of the NPP, visited Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, on Tuesday night in Guwahati in advance of the assembly elections.

  • 01 Mar 2023, 06:54 PM

    13 counting centres have been put up by the Indian Election Commission in preparation for the March 2 assembly elections in Meghalaya, and suitable security arrangements have been implemented throughout the state. All EVM strong rooms now have up to three layers of protection in place, which has increased security.

  • 01 Mar 2023, 06:31 PM

    The three states went to polls between February 16 to 27, and the ballots were cast for around 180 constituencies with Congress, BJP, and NPP candidates remaining in the fray.

  • 01 Mar 2023, 06:29 PM

    Assembly Election Results 2023 results

    The counting of the votes for the Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland elections 2023 will commence at 8 am tomorrow, March 2, with the results set to be out on the same day.

