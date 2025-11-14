Mahua Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Janshakti Janta Dal's Tej Pratap Yadav leading in early trends; Will he prove his worth after fallout with Lalu, Tejashwi?

Mahua Seat Election 2025 Result, ECI Bihar Election Results Live Updates: Mahua, a rural constituency in Vaishali, Bihar, saw a 60.06% voter turnout in 2020. NDA is optimistic for 2025, with Chirag Paswan (LJP-RV) leading in the 2024 polls. Voter registration rose to 297,532 in 2024.

Mahua Seat Election Result 2025 Live Updates: The Bihar assembly election 2025 was held in two phases - November 6 and 11 - with the counting scheduled for November 14. In the first phase of polling, i.e., November 6, the state witnessed a record voter turnout of 64.66 per cent, the first in 27 years. A voter turnout of 67.14 per cent was recorded in the second round of polling, held today, i.e., November 11.

About Mahua constituency

Mahua, a town in Vaishali district, north-central Bihar, is situated around 25 km from Hajipur, 50 km from Patna, and 45 km from Muzaffarpur, the headquarters of the Tirhut division.

For the 2025 elections, the NDA is hopeful, with Chirag Paswan, leader of LJP-RV, nominated as its Hajipur Lok Sabha candidate. Paswan won by a margin of 27,604 votes in the Mahua segment during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. With LJP (RV) rejoining the NDA, there will be no contest with JD(U), as Paswan has patched up with Nitish Kumar.

Last election results

Mahua, a predominantly rural constituency, had 286,501 registered voters in 2020, with 21.17% Scheduled Caste and 15.10% Muslim voters. The voter turnout of 60.06% in 2020 was the highest in the last three elections. By 2024, the number of registered voters increased slightly to 297,532.

