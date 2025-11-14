Mahnar Elections Results 2025 Live Updates: Umesh Singh Kushwaha vs Ravindra Kumar Singh; Check who is leading race now

Bihar Election 2025: NDA set for landslide victory, BJP to break 2020 record, JDU single largest party with...
Bihar Election 2025: Is Congress pulling Mahagathbandhan down? Did Rahul Gandhi’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' fail to convert crowd into votes?
Bihar Election Results 2025: Is Late gangster's son Osama Shahab winning or losing in RJD stronghold Raghunathpur constituency?
Bihar Election Results 2025: CPI's Gopal Ravi Das vs JD(U)s Shyam Rajak, who is winning or losing from Phulwari?
Bihar Elections Results 2025: BIG BJP faces trailing in Bihar? Congress shocker to BJP in Patna Sahib
Bihar Elections Results 2025: Huge Upset for RJD in Siwan? BJP's Mangal Panday leads against RJD's Awadh Bihari Choudhary
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: What happening with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party in early trends
Bihar Elections Results 2025: Lalu Yadav's Hanuman Ram Kripal Yadav, who switched to BJP trails behind RJD's Rit Lal Roy from Danapur seat
Bihar Election Result 2025: Is jailed JDU leader Anant Singh winning or losing from Mokama?
Jolly LLB 3 OTT release date: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi-starrer comedy drama
INDIA
The Bihar assembly election 2025 was held in two phases, November 6 and 11, with the counting scheduled for November 14. In the first phase of polling, i.e., November 6, the state witnessed a record voter turnout of 64.66 per cent, the first in 27 years. Voter turnout of 67.14 per cent was recorded.
The Bihar assembly election 2025 was held in two phases - November 6 and 11 - with the counting scheduled for November 14. In the first phase of polling, i.e., November 6, the state witnessed a record voter turnout of 64.66 per cent, the first in 27 years. A voter turnout of 67.14 per cent was recorded in the second round of polling, held today, i.e., November 11.
Mahnar, a subdivision-level town in Bihar's Vaishali district, serves as a commercial hub with vibrant wholesale and retail markets that deal mainly in food grains, textiles, and other essential items. The Mahnar Assembly seat in Bihar is witnessing a close contest among the BJP, JDU, LJP, and the RJD-Congress alliance. Check the latest updates to see which party is currently leading and by what margin.
In 2015, Janata Dal (United) defected from the National Democratic Alliance and allied with its chief rival, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, to form a coalition called the Mahagathbandhan. In the 2015 elections to the Mahnar constituency, Umesh Kushwaha of JD(U) defeated Achyutanand Singh by a large margin of 27000 votes. However, in 2020, Umesh Kushwaha lost to Bina Singh, the wife of Rama Kishore Singh, who contested the 2020 election on Rashtriya Janata Dal symbol.
ALSO READ: Election Commission Bihar Assembly Results 2025 Live: Tejashwi Yadav ahead in Raghopur
Check latest updates here