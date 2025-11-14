Mahnar Elections Results 2025 Live Updates: Umesh Singh Kushwaha vs Ravindra Kumar Singh; Check who is leading race now

The Bihar assembly election 2025 was held in two phases, November 6 and 11, with the counting scheduled for November 14. In the first phase of polling, i.e., November 6, the state witnessed a record voter turnout of 64.66 per cent, the first in 27 years. Voter turnout of 67.14 per cent was recorded.

The Bihar assembly election 2025 was held in two phases - November 6 and 11 - with the counting scheduled for November 14. In the first phase of polling, i.e., November 6, the state witnessed a record voter turnout of 64.66 per cent, the first in 27 years. A voter turnout of 67.14 per cent was recorded in the second round of polling, held today, i.e., November 11.

About Mahnar

Mahnar, a subdivision-level town in Bihar's Vaishali district, serves as a commercial hub with vibrant wholesale and retail markets that deal mainly in food grains, textiles, and other essential items. The Mahnar Assembly seat in Bihar is witnessing a close contest among the BJP, JDU, LJP, and the RJD-Congress alliance. Check the latest updates to see which party is currently leading and by what margin.

Last election results

In 2015, Janata Dal (United) defected from the National Democratic Alliance and allied with its chief rival, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, to form a coalition called the Mahagathbandhan. In the 2015 elections to the Mahnar constituency, Umesh Kushwaha of JD(U) defeated Achyutanand Singh by a large margin of 27000 votes. However, in 2020, Umesh Kushwaha lost to Bina Singh, the wife of Rama Kishore Singh, who contested the 2020 election on Rashtriya Janata Dal symbol.

ALSO READ: Election Commission Bihar Assembly Results 2025 Live: Tejashwi Yadav ahead in Raghopur

Check latest updates here