In Maharashtra, the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, is engaged in a fierce contest with the MVA, which includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP)

The results of the fiercely contested electoral battle in Maharashtra are set to unfold today, with leaders from both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) expressing confidence in their respective victories.

Vote counting will begin at 8 am, with trends expected to emerge within the next two hours in Maharashtra.

Security has been tightened at counting centres in Maharashtra, including Kalina and Dharavi, as per the visuals.

Polling for the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly was held on Wednesday, recording a voter turnout of 66.05%, an increase from nearly 61% in the 2019 elections. Leaders from both Mahayuti and MVA see the higher turnout as an indicator of increased support.

Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer, S Chockalingam, lauded the efforts to enhance voter participation. (ANI)

Here are the Live Updates: