Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 LIVE UPDATES: 6.98% voter turnout in Mumbai till 9.30 AM; EVM issues reported in Pune

Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: According to the State Election Commission, a total of 3.48 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots to decide the fate of 15,908 candidates contesting 2,869 seats across 893 wards in 29 municipal corporations.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 15, 2026, 11:32 AM IST

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 LIVE UPDATES: 6.98% voter turnout in Mumbai till 9.30 AM; EVM issues reported in Pune
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026
Twenty-nine municipal corporations across Maharashtra will go to the polls today as a high-voltage campaign comes to an end, setting the stage for a decisive political contest in key urban centres including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena are contesting the civic elections as allies under the Mahayuti banner, except in Pune, while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has chosen to fight independently in most corporations.

However, in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, both NCP factions have come together under a joint manifesto.The main political battle remains centred on Mumbai and Pune, where the BJP-led Mahayuti will face the united Thackeray camp, as just ahead of the Civic poll, both parties' Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray joined hands on the issue of Marathi Manus in a high-stakes fight for control of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the country's richest civic body. The last BMC elections were held in 2017.

In Pune, in a major political realignment, both factions of the NCP came together just before the civic polls for the PMC, following a split in 2023. Ajit Pawar joined hands with Sharad Pawar again and contested against the NDA partner BJP in Pune, whereas Shivsena, led by Eknath Shidne opted to go solo in PMC after failing to set up an acceptable seat-sharing formula with BJP.

According to the State Election Commission, a total of 3.48 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots to decide the fate of 15,908 candidates contesting 2,869 seats across 893 wards in 29 municipal corporations. A total of 39092 Polling centre has been set up across the state.

Polling will be held on January 15 from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm, with vote counting scheduled to begin on Friday, January 16.

The State Election Commission announced the election programme for the general elections of 29 municipal corporations on December 15, 2025. Accordingly, voting is being held for the municipal corporations of Brihanmumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar, Kolhapur, Kalyan-Dombivli, Thane, Ulhasnagar, Nashik, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Akola, Amravati, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Latur, Parbhani, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Malegaon, Panvel, Mira-Bhayandar, Nanded-Waghala, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, Jalgaon, Dhule, Ahilyanagar, Ichalkaranji and Jalna.

Check latest live updates here:

LIVE BLOG

  • 15 Jan 2026, 11:27 AM

    BMC Elections 2026 live updates: MNS chief Raj Thackeray arrives to cast his vote

    MNS chief Raj Thackeray, along with his family, arrived at the polling booth in Mumbai to cast his vote for the BMC elections.

  • 15 Jan 2026, 11:22 AM

    Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 live updates: Gulzar casts vote at Bandra polling station

    Lyricist Gulzar arrived at a polling booth in Mumbai’s Bandra area to cast his vote in BMC elections.

    "We are rooted in our homeland, and your vote is to nurture those roots and to nurture democracy, so be sure to fulfil this duty," he said.

  • 15 Jan 2026, 11:19 AM

    Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 live updates: Suniel Shetty urges citizens to vote, calls BMC elections important

    Actor Suniel Shetty says, "I think by far, this is one of the most important election so everyone should come out and cast their votes."

     

  • 15 Jan 2026, 11:09 AM

    Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 live updates: Music composer Vishal Dadlani hopes for timely elections

    Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani says, 'Hopefully, whoever wins will hold the elections on time.'

  • 15 Jan 2026, 11:07 AM

    Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 live updates: 6.98 % Voter Turnout In Mumbai Till 9.30 AM

    Voter turnout for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election, as of 9:30 AM, stood at 6.98%.

     

  • 15 Jan 2026, 11:06 AM

    Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 live updates: EVM issues reported in Pune

    Speaking to PTI, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar said, "We spoke to our president and office-bearers from Pune. Everywhere, there are issues with the machines ( EVMs). At several places, the machines are showing a 15-minute difference. At some places, when the fourth button is pressed, the sound comes, but the light does not. There are many such issues"

  • 15 Jan 2026, 10:52 AM

    Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 live updates: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari arrived at Nagpur's polling station cast his vote

  • 15 Jan 2026, 10:47 AM

    Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 live updates: Sanjay Raut casts vote amid tight security

    Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut arrived with his brother Sunil Raut cast their vote for the BMC election.

  • 15 Jan 2026, 10:46 AM

    Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 live updates: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey casts vote in BMC elections

    Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey on Thursday morning cast his vote at a polling station in Mumbai's Kandivali for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

    Dubey said the Election Commission (EC) website was not functioning properly and urged citizens to leave their homes to cast votes. The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader claimed that the candidate for whom he cast his vote was not displayed on the digital screen.

  • 15 Jan 2026, 10:41 AM

    Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 live updates: Sachin Tendulkar and family cast vote in BMC polls

    Master Baster Sachin Tendulkar was among the first cricketers to reach a polling booth on Thursday morning to cast his vote in the ongoing Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

    Sachin arrived with his wife, Anjali Tendulkar, and daughter, Sara Tendulkar, to cast his vote at the Pali-Chimbai Municipal School in Bandra.

    While speaking to the media here, Sachin said, "This is a very important election. It gives us a chance where we can express our opinion through votes. Everyone should come out and cast their votes."

  • 15 Jan 2026, 10:40 AM

    Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 live updates: Forest minister Ganesh Naik casts his vote with family

    BJP Leader and Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik with family cast his vote for NMMC Elections at St. Mary's School Kopar Khairane, Navi Mumbai, on Thursday.

  • 15 Jan 2026, 10:35 AM

    Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 live updates: Voters say "we should all vote for Maharashtra's future"

    Citizens are keen to make their voices heard in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. A first-time voter, Purvi, 22, expressed her excitement after casting her ballot. After voting, she said, "We should all come out and cast our votes for the future of Maharashtra. I came here along with my family to cast our votes at 7:30 AM."

    An 83-year-old woman arrived at a polling station in Mumbai to exercise her democratic right, while visuals showed another elderly voter arriving at a booth.

