The overall result of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 is largely confirmed even if counting is still underway. The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government has retained the mandate in the large state in a historic election result. In UP’s capital Lucknow, the electoral battle is on in 9 constituencies - Bakshi Kaa Talab, Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow Central, Lucknow West, Lucknow North, Lucknow Cantt, Malihabad and Mohanlalganj.

The counting of votes began at 8 am today in Uttar Pradesh where 403 Assembly Seats are in fray. In Lucknow’s 9 seats, BJP is leading on 6 while the Samajwadi Party is ahead on 3. Check live updates from across seats below: