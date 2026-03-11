LPG Gas Cylinder Shortage Live Updates: Delhi HC canteen stops selling lunch amid supply crunch

The Middle East conflict has triggered a massive oil and energy crisis world over as US and Israel war with Iran hit the very core of global oil and energy source. Many hotels and restaurants in metro cities have been closed, and Delhi HC has stopped serving lunch while Govt has invoked EC Act.

The Middle East conflict has triggered a massive oil and energy crisis worldover as US and Israel war with Iran hit the very core of global oil and energy source. As the war has intensified, India is facing a shortage of LPG cylinder forcing hotels and restaurants in major metropolitan cities to temporarily suspend operations. Amid the ongoing supply crisis, the Lawyers' Canteen at the Delhi High Court has temporarily stopped preparing and serving main course meals due to the unavailability of LPG gas cylinders.

In a strong commitment over energy cooperation, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said India’s energy demand will likely rise sharply over the next decades and this will create opportunities for cooperation between the nations in oil, gas and critical minerals.

The tensions have risen sharply disrupting oil, gas and other natural resources globally as affected major shipping routes used to transport oil and gas.

Due to reprioritisation, domestic LPG production has increased by 10 per cent in the last few days and consignment of LPG and LNG is coming from various sources. The Union Government has invoked the Essential Commodities Act (EC Act) to secure the nation's energy supply in response to the escalating conflict in West Asia.

