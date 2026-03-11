LPG Gas Cylinder Shortage Live Updates: Delhi HC canteen stops selling lunch amid supply crunch

US-Israel-Iran War: PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s brother Iddo, Mossad chief killed in Iranian Attack? Details here
INDIA
The Middle East conflict has triggered a massive oil and energy crisis world over as US and Israel war with Iran hit the very core of global oil and energy source. Many hotels and restaurants in metro cities have been closed, and Delhi HC has stopped serving lunch while Govt has invoked EC Act.
In a strong commitment over energy cooperation, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said India’s energy demand will likely rise sharply over the next decades and this will create opportunities for cooperation between the nations in oil, gas and critical minerals.
The tensions have risen sharply disrupting oil, gas and other natural resources globally as affected major shipping routes used to transport oil and gas.
Due to reprioritisation, domestic LPG production has increased by 10 per cent in the last few days and consignment of LPG and LNG is coming from various sources. The Union Government has invoked the Essential Commodities Act (EC Act) to secure the nation's energy supply in response to the escalating conflict in West Asia.
Check latest live updates here:
While speaking at the launch of various development initiatives in Tiruchirappalli, PM Modi said, "I am happy that the foundation in stone of Bharat Petroleum City Gas Distribution network is being laid. An investment of about Rs 3700 Crores is being made. This network covers Nilgiris and Erode districts of Tamil Nadu. It wil provide piped natural gas to nearly 9 lakh families and hundreds of commercial organisations. Piped gas will flow directly to homes, boosting ease of living. Thousands of jobs will be created directly and indirectly..."
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Wednesday directed all its zonal offices to make alternative arrangements at catering units across railway stations amid a growing shortage of commercial LPG cylinders triggered by the ongoing crisis in West Asia. Meanwhile, RK Gupta, the National Vice President of the LPG Association, has said that there is no shortage in the supply of domestic LPG.