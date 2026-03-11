LPG Gas Cylinder Shortage Live Updates: Delhi HC canteen stops selling lunch amid supply crunch

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US-Israel-Iran War: PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s brother Iddo, Mossad chief killed in Iranian Attack? Details here

Anurag Kashyap on being named in Epstein Files: 'You can attach anything to my name and people will easily believe it'

Has Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna not received Rs 50 lakh prize money yet? Former Anupamaa star makes shocking revelation

'Jasprit Bumrah learnt slower balls from me': Pakistani-born UAE cricketer makes BOLD claim

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt set to add 200 electric buses this month, expending EV fleet to 7,500

'Build a super team, not superstars': Gautam Gambhir opens up about his coaching approach, sets WTC qualification as India’s next target

Air India Express' hard landing caught on camera; Watch how it lost nose at Phuket airport

Hansika Motwane, Sohael Khaturiya end their four-year marriage with mutual divorce, actress forgoes alimony

Viral video: Sonu Sood urges young drivers to stop rash driving amid rising road accidents, says 'no speed is worth a life'

Amid energy crisis, Canada commits cooperation on oil, LNG with India as Strait of Hormuz tensions rise

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Anurag Kashyap on being named in Epstein Files: 'You can attach anything to my name and people will easily believe it'

Anurag Kashyap on being named in Epstein Files: 'You can attach anything to my

Has Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna not received Rs 50 lakh prize money yet? Former Anupamaa star makes shocking revelation

Has Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna not received Rs 50 lakh prize money yet?

'Jasprit Bumrah learnt slower balls from me': Pakistani-born UAE cricketer makes BOLD claim

'Jasprit Bumrah learnt slower balls from me': Pakistani-born UAE cricketer makes

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile, all about her Shahbanu journey amid US-Israel-Iran war

Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile

Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s education, family, and luxurious lifestyle

Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s, family, and luxurio

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram: Bollywood couples blessed with baby girls

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Lais

HomeIndia

INDIA

LPG Gas Cylinder Shortage Live Updates: Delhi HC canteen stops selling lunch amid supply crunch

The Middle East conflict has triggered a massive oil and energy crisis world over as US and Israel war with Iran hit the very core of global oil and energy source. Many hotels and restaurants in metro cities have been closed, and Delhi HC has stopped serving lunch while Govt has invoked EC Act.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 11, 2026, 05:58 PM IST

LPG Gas Cylinder Shortage Live Updates: Delhi HC canteen stops selling lunch amid supply crunch
LPG Gas Cylinder Shortage Live Updates
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Middle East conflict has triggered a massive oil and energy crisis worldover as US and Israel war with Iran hit the very core of global oil and energy source. As the war has intensified, India is facing a shortage of LPG cylinder forcing hotels and restaurants in major metropolitan cities to temporarily suspend operations. Amid the ongoing supply crisis, the Lawyers' Canteen at the Delhi High Court has temporarily stopped preparing and serving main course meals due to the unavailability of LPG gas cylinders.  

In a strong commitment over energy cooperation, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said India’s energy demand will likely rise sharply over the next decades and this will create opportunities for cooperation between the nations in oil, gas and critical minerals. 

The tensions have risen sharply disrupting oil, gas and other natural resources globally as affected major shipping routes used to transport oil and gas. 

Due to reprioritisation, domestic LPG production has increased by 10 per cent in the last few days and consignment of LPG and LNG is coming from various sources. The Union Government has invoked the Essential Commodities Act (EC Act) to secure the nation's energy supply in response to the escalating conflict in West Asia. 

Check latest live updates here:

LIVE BLOG

  • 11 Mar 2026, 05:57 PM

    PM Modi to lay foundation stone to Bharat Petroleum City Gas Distribution network

    While speaking at the launch of various development initiatives in Tiruchirappalli, PM Modi said, "I am happy that the foundation in stone of Bharat Petroleum City Gas Distribution network is being laid. An investment of about Rs 3700 Crores is being made. This network covers Nilgiris and Erode districts of Tamil Nadu. It wil provide piped natural gas to nearly 9 lakh families and hundreds of commercial organisations. Piped gas will flow directly to homes, boosting ease of living. Thousands of jobs will be created directly and indirectly..."

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 Mar 2026, 04:43 PM

    IRCTC directs alternative ways of catering at stations

    The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Wednesday directed all its zonal offices to make alternative arrangements at catering units across railway stations amid a growing shortage of commercial LPG cylinders triggered by the ongoing crisis in West Asia. Meanwhile, RK Gupta, the National Vice President of the LPG Association, has said that there is no shortage in the supply of domestic LPG.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US-Israel-Iran War: PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s brother Iddo, Mossad chief killed in Iranian Attack? Details here
US-Israel-Iran War: PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s brother Iddo, Mossad chief killed?
Anurag Kashyap on being named in Epstein Files: 'You can attach anything to my name and people will easily believe it'
Anurag Kashyap on being named in Epstein Files: 'You can attach anything to my
Has Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna not received Rs 50 lakh prize money yet? Former Anupamaa star makes shocking revelation
Has Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna not received Rs 50 lakh prize money yet?
'Jasprit Bumrah learnt slower balls from me': Pakistani-born UAE cricketer makes BOLD claim
'Jasprit Bumrah learnt slower balls from me': Pakistani-born UAE cricketer makes
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt set to add 200 electric buses this month, expending EV fleet to 7,500
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt set to add 200 electric buses this month
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile, all about her Shahbanu journey amid US-Israel-Iran war
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile
Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s education, family, and luxurious lifestyle
Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s, family, and luxurio
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram: Bollywood couples blessed with baby girls
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Lais
Who is Vanshika Chadha? The woman who won Kuldeep Yadav’s heart; wedding set for March 14
Who is Vanshika Chadha? The woman who won Kuldeep Yadav’s heart; wedding set for
Malaika Arora's love life: Marriage with Arbaaz Khan, breakup with Arjun Kapoor, dating rumours with Harsh Mehta, now linked with Sorab Bedi
Malaika Arora's love life: Marriage with Arbaaz Khan, breakup with Arjun Kapoor
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement