Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Phase 7 LIVE Updates: Voting begins across 57 constituencies, PM Modi, Kangana Ranaut in fray

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress, only six films old, has no solo hit, still more popular than Ranbir, Ranveer, Anushka, Kangana because...

Mr & Mrs Mahi box office collection day 1: Reduced ticket price helps Rajkummar, Janhvi film beat Stree, Maidaan opening

NASA warns of strong solar storm with blackouts, likely to hit Earth on…

'Time for this war to end': US President Biden presents new Israel ceasefire plan, calls on Hamas to...

Weather update: These states to get respite from severe heatwave from today; check full forecast

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress, only six films old, has no solo hit, still more popular than Ranbir, Ranveer, Anushka, Kangana because...

Mr & Mrs Mahi box office collection day 1: Reduced ticket price helps Rajkummar, Janhvi film beat Stree, Maidaan opening

Meet Raj Kapoor’s heroine, who became superstar at 22, one mistake ruined her career; quit films, is now living as...

Foods to eat after morning run

10 enchanting images of galaxies captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

8 anticipated films to watch out for in June

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Union Of Hindu woman, Muslim Man Invalid Under Muslim Personal Law: Madhya Pradesh High Court

Bihar Heat Attack: Heatstroke Claims 19 Lives Amid Rising Temperatures In State, IMD Issues Alert

Amid Scorching Heatwaves, Delhi Grapples With Severe Water Crisis, CM Kejriwal Moves To SC

Mr & Mrs Mahi box office collection day 1: Reduced ticket price helps Rajkummar, Janhvi film beat Stree, Maidaan opening

Meet actress, only six films old, has no solo hit, still more popular than Ranbir, Ranveer, Anushka, Kangana because...

Meet Raj Kapoor’s heroine, who became superstar at 22, one mistake ruined her career; quit films, is now living as...

HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Phase 7 LIVE Updates: Voting begins across 57 constituencies, PM Modi, Kangana Ranaut in fray

Kangana Ranaut is making her election debut from Himachal's Mandi, a seat currently held by Pratibha Singh, state Congress chief.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Jun 01, 2024, 07:50 AM IST

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Phase 7 LIVE Updates: Voting begins across 57 constituencies, PM Modi, Kangana Ranaut in fray
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Lok Sabha Election Phase 7 Live Updates: As the six-week-long electoral exercise of the Lok Sabha elections reaches the final stage, the last phase of voting in the Lok Sabha polls is set to take place on Saturday (June 1). Here is a look at the key candidates contesting in the seventh phase: Prime Minister Modi, who is eyeing a third term, is the BJP's candidate from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, a seat he won in the 2014 and 2019 polls. This time, the INDIA bloc has fielded UP Congress chief Ajay Rai against the BJP's most prominent candidate.

Anurag Thakur, Information and Broadcasting minister, who also holds the sports portfolio, is contesting from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur seat, which he has won four times in a row is up against former Congress MLA Satpal Raizada.

Kangana Ranaut is making her election debut from Himachal's Mandi, a seat currently held by Pratibha Singh, state Congress chief. This time, Pratibha Singh's son and state minister Vikramaditya Singh is the Congress's candidate in the high-profile contest.

Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and No. 2 in Trinamool Congress, Abhishek Banerjee is contesting from Diamond Harbour, a seat he has won twice is up against the CPM's Pratikur Rahaman and BJP's Abhijit Das in this Lok Sabha contest.

Misa Bharti, Rajya Sabha MP and eldest daughter of RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav, is contesting from Bihar's Pataliputra Lok Sabha seat this time as INDIA Opposition bloc's candidate and is up against BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav, who won in 2014 and 2019.

(With inputs from ANI)

LIVE BLOG

  • 01 Jun 2024, 07:42 AM

    AAP MP Raghav Chadha casts his vote at a polling station in Lakhnaur, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar under the Anandpur Sahib constituency.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jun 2024, 07:40 AM

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath casts his vote at a polling booth in Gorakhnath, Gorakhpur.

    The Gorakhpur seat sees a contest amid BJP's Ravi Kishan, SP's Kajal Nishad and BSP's Javed Ashraf. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jun 2024, 07:37 AM

    After casting his vote for the seventh phase of #LokSabhaElections2024, AAP MP Raghav Chadha says, "Today is the grand festival of India...Every vote by the citizen will decide the direction & condition of the country...I request everyone to exercise their right to vote..."

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jun 2024, 07:06 AM

    BJP national president JP Nadda cast his vote at a polling booth in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. His wife Mallika Nadda also cast her vote here. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jun 2024, 07:01 AM

    Lok Sabha Election Phase 7: Voting begins across 57 constituencies

    Voting for the final and seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections began at 7 am on Saturday, marking the conclusion of the largest democratic exercise of electing the 543 representatives for the 18th Lok Sabha. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jun 2024, 07:00 AM

    A total of 904 candidates are in the fray for Phase 7 polling. The prominent candidates in the fray include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP leaders Kangana Ranaut, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Anurag Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Nishikant Dubey, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Congress leaders Manish Tewari, Charanjit Singh Channi, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Misa Bharti.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jun 2024, 06:47 AM

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 7: Voting in 57 seats today

    On June 1, voting will be held in -- Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Chandigarh. According to the Election Commission guidelines, voting will commence at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

NASA warns of strong solar storm with blackouts, likely to hit Earth on…

India's richest actress is worth Rs 776 crore, has no solo hit in 14 years; still beat Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina

Viral video: Black panther cub Bagheera spotted alongside mother at Pench Tiger Reserve

Meet Raj Kapoor’s heroine, who became superstar at 22, one mistake ruined her career; quit films, is now living as...

'He should be arrested': Nandamuri Balakrishna pushes co-star Anjali aggressively on stage, netizens call it 'assault'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement