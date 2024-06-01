Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Phase 7 LIVE Updates: Voting begins across 57 constituencies, PM Modi, Kangana Ranaut in fray

Lok Sabha Election Phase 7 Live Updates: As the six-week-long electoral exercise of the Lok Sabha elections reaches the final stage, the last phase of voting in the Lok Sabha polls is set to take place on Saturday (June 1). Here is a look at the key candidates contesting in the seventh phase: Prime Minister Modi, who is eyeing a third term, is the BJP's candidate from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, a seat he won in the 2014 and 2019 polls. This time, the INDIA bloc has fielded UP Congress chief Ajay Rai against the BJP's most prominent candidate.

Anurag Thakur, Information and Broadcasting minister, who also holds the sports portfolio, is contesting from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur seat, which he has won four times in a row is up against former Congress MLA Satpal Raizada.

Kangana Ranaut is making her election debut from Himachal's Mandi, a seat currently held by Pratibha Singh, state Congress chief. This time, Pratibha Singh's son and state minister Vikramaditya Singh is the Congress's candidate in the high-profile contest.

Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and No. 2 in Trinamool Congress, Abhishek Banerjee is contesting from Diamond Harbour, a seat he has won twice is up against the CPM's Pratikur Rahaman and BJP's Abhijit Das in this Lok Sabha contest.

Misa Bharti, Rajya Sabha MP and eldest daughter of RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav, is contesting from Bihar's Pataliputra Lok Sabha seat this time as INDIA Opposition bloc's candidate and is up against BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav, who won in 2014 and 2019.

(With inputs from ANI)