Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Ayodhya, rallies in Etawah, Dhaurahra today

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on May 5 (Sunday) as part of his campaigning for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 05, 2024, 07:24 AM IST

Prior to the third round of the Lok Sabha polls on May 7, the political parties have stepped up their polling campaigns. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address at a rally in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, a Samajwadi Party stronghold, ahead of the election. 

Whereas, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that those who talk about ‘jihad’ are tarnishing democracy and they should remember that India is the land of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna.

Adityanath was addressing a public meeting in Farrukhabad in support of sitting BJP MP Mukesh Rajput, who is seeking re-election from the Lok Sabha constituency.

His remarks came days after Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Maria Alam, the niece of senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, called for “vote jihad” in favour of Naval Kishore Shakya, the INDIA bloc candidate from Farrukhabad Lok Sabha seat of Uttar Pradesh.

According to a statement issued by the BJP, Adityanath said the people of the SP and the Congress are trying to create divisions on religious lines.

“This is a conspiracy to Islamise India. Under this, they talk about vote jihad. There is no jihad in voting, we have to vote for the strongest democracy in the world so that our rights are protected,” he said.

Addressing a public meeting in Kaimganj earlier this week, Alam said “vote jihad” was necessary in the current situation for the minority community to oust the BJP government.

(With inputs from PTI)

  • 05 May 2024, 07:24 AM

  • 05 May 2024, 07:12 AM

    Rajgarh constituency: Digvijaya Singh back in electoral race; eyes to snatch turf from BJP's Rodmal Nagar

    The Rajgarh constituency in Madhya Pradesh, which is being touted as a hot seat this Lok Sabha elections with Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh contesting against two-time BJP MP Rodmal Nagar, is all set to vote on May 7, in the third phase of the ensuing general polls.

    So far in the general elections, Congress won 9 elections from this seat, the Jansangh-BJP 6 times, the Janta Party twice and an independent candidate also won the seat only once.

    This time, Congress has pitted Digvijaya Singh against two-time BJP's Rodmal Nagar, who has been winning the elections since 2014.

    Even before the release of Congress' official, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh had announced that he would be the party's Lok Sabha candidate from Rajgarh, marking his return to the seat after more than three decades. Singh is contesting the constituency, considered his pocket borough, after a gap of 33 years. (ANI)

  • 05 May 2024, 07:11 AM

    Kharge, Rahul condemn terror attack on Air Force's convoy in Poonch


    Congress President Malikarjun Kharge extended condolences over the death of personnel of the Indian Air Force in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

    In a post on X, Kharge wrote, "Deeply pained by the cowardly terror attack on the IAF vehicle in Poonch, Jammu & Kashmir. We strongly and unequivocally condemn this dastardly terror attack and join the nation in standing together against terrorism."

    "Our deepest condolences to the family of the brave air warrior who made the supreme sacrifice. We hope that the injured air warriors recover at the earliest and earnestly pray for their well-being. India is united for our soldiers," he added.

    Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended condolences over the death of personnel of the Indian Air Force. Condemning the attack by terrorists on the Air Force's convoy, Rahul Gandhi in a post on X, wrote, "The cowardly terrorist attack on our Army convoy in Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir is extremely shameful and sad," Rahul Gandhi said.

    "I pay my humble tribute to the martyred soldier and express my condolences to his bereaved family. I hope that the soldiers injured in the attack recover as soon as possible," he added. (ANI)

  • 05 May 2024, 06:43 AM

    Those who talk about ‘jihad’ are tarnishing democracy: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that those who talk about ‘jihad’ are tarnishing democracy and they should remember that India is the land of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna.

    Adityanath was addressing a public meeting in Farrukhabad in support of sitting BJP MP Mukesh Rajput, who is seeking re-election from the Lok Sabha constituency. PTI

