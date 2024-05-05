Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Ayodhya, rallies in Etawah, Dhaurahra today

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on May 5 (Sunday) as part of his campaigning for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Prior to the third round of the Lok Sabha polls on May 7, the political parties have stepped up their polling campaigns. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address at a rally in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, a Samajwadi Party stronghold, ahead of the election.

Whereas, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that those who talk about ‘jihad’ are tarnishing democracy and they should remember that India is the land of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna.

Adityanath was addressing a public meeting in Farrukhabad in support of sitting BJP MP Mukesh Rajput, who is seeking re-election from the Lok Sabha constituency.

His remarks came days after Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Maria Alam, the niece of senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, called for “vote jihad” in favour of Naval Kishore Shakya, the INDIA bloc candidate from Farrukhabad Lok Sabha seat of Uttar Pradesh.

According to a statement issued by the BJP, Adityanath said the people of the SP and the Congress are trying to create divisions on religious lines.

“This is a conspiracy to Islamise India. Under this, they talk about vote jihad. There is no jihad in voting, we have to vote for the strongest democracy in the world so that our rights are protected,” he said.

Addressing a public meeting in Kaimganj earlier this week, Alam said “vote jihad” was necessary in the current situation for the minority community to oust the BJP government.

(With inputs from PTI)