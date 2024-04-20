Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE: 'No guts to throw a stone in Kashmir,' Amit Shah mocks Rahul Gandhi in Udaipur roadshow

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Our next response will be at maximum level if...': Iran issues dire warning for Israel amid tensions

Bengaluru: Traffic advisory issued in wake of PM Modi's visit today; check restrictions

Meet actress, who worked as cook for free food, mopped floors, one Instagram post changed her life, is now worth…

UP Board Exams 2024: Class 10, 12 results today, know how to check

Meet woman who has managed Shah Rukh Khan's career for 12 years, her salary is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress, who worked as cook for free food, mopped floors, one Instagram post changed her life, is now worth…

DC vs SRH IPL match in Delhi today: Police issue traffic advisory, check routes to avoid

UP man arrested for booking cab from Salman Khan's house under Lawrence Bishnoi's name

10 simple home remedies for fungal infection

6 Bigg Boss contestants who became popular despite losing

6 commonly used spices in south India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Meet actress, who worked as cook for free food, mopped floors, one Instagram post changed her life, is now worth…

Meet actress, who worked as cook for free food, mopped floors, one Instagram post changed her life, is now worth…

Meet actress, who worked as cook for free food, mopped floors, one Instagram post changed her life, is now worth…

HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE: 'No guts to throw a stone in Kashmir,' Amit Shah mocks Rahul Gandhi in Udaipur roadshow

Amit Shah said Mufti and 'Rahul Baba' used to predict bloodbath in Jammu and Kashmir if the special status was removed.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Apr 20, 2024, 06:45 AM IST

article-main
Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A total of 60.25 percent voter turnout was recorded in all eight parliamentary constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh, where voting was held on Friday in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election. 

A total of 80 candidates--73 men and seven women--are contesting in the first phase in the state. The parliamentary constituencies that went for polling in UP on Friday included Muzaffarnagar, Nagina, Saharanpur, Kairana, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Bijnor, and Rampur. 

According to data shared by the Election Commission of India, Saharanpur recorded 65.95 percent of voter turnout, while Rampur recorded 54.77 percent, Muzaffarnagar recorded 59.29 percent, and Pilibhit recorded 61.91 percent. 

The voter turnout in Bijnor was recorded at 58.21 percent, Kairana at 61.17 percent, Moradabad at 60.60 percent, and Nagina at 59.54 percent. Voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 concluded on Friday across 102 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 states and Union Territories.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

LIVE BLOG

  • 20 Apr 2024, 06:44 AM

    Home Minister Amit Shah held a roadshow in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Friday evening, hours after voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections concluded. During the roadshow, Shah couldn't resist a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, mocking him over his past predictions of turmoil in Kashmir. 

    "In Kashmir, (Peoples Democratic Party chief) Mehbooba Mufti and (Congress leader) Rahul Baba (Gandhi) used to say there would be bloodbath here once Article 370 is removed," he said while addressing a gathering. 

    "Rahul Baba, five years have passed (since the abrogation of Article 370). This is the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Leave alone the talk of the bloodbath, no one has the guts to throw a stone there," Amit Shah said. (ANI)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 20 Apr 2024, 06:36 AM

    Voters who reached the polling stations until the end of polling hours were allowed to cast their vote. "Final figures will be known on Saturday after the scrutiny of Form 17A," the release said. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 20 Apr 2024, 06:36 AM

    The first phase of voting for 102 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 states and Union Territories was held on Friday with a voter turnout of nearly 64 per cent. The estimated voter turnout was recorded at 63.89 percent till 9:00 pm in the first phase of polling. According to an official release, the voting percentage is likely to go up when reports from all polling stations are obtained, as polling was scheduled until 6 PM in many constituencies. (ANI)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 20 Apr 2024, 06:32 AM

    According to the data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), a total of 1.87 lakh polling stations have been set up, while 18 lakh personnel have been deployed across the 102 constituencies going to the polls. 

    The Lok Sabha polls will be held in India in seven phases to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The results will be announced on June 4. 

    The second phase will be held on April 26 and the remaining phases will be May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1 accordingly. The last general elections in 2019 were also held in seven phases. (ANI)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase-1 voting: Check what's open and closed today

Meet woman who has managed Shah Rukh Khan's career for 12 years, her salary is...

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani may become new owner of 24Seven, Rs 820000 crore firm…

IPL 2024: Ashutosh Sharma's heroics in vain as Mumbai Indians return to winning ways with 9-run victory over PBKS

DC vs SRH IPL match in Delhi today: Police issue traffic advisory, check routes to avoid

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement