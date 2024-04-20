Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE: 'No guts to throw a stone in Kashmir,' Amit Shah mocks Rahul Gandhi in Udaipur roadshow

India
Amit Shah said Mufti and 'Rahul Baba' used to predict bloodbath in Jammu and Kashmir if the special status was removed.
A total of 60.25 percent voter turnout was recorded in all eight parliamentary constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh, where voting was held on Friday in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election.
A total of 80 candidates--73 men and seven women--are contesting in the first phase in the state. The parliamentary constituencies that went for polling in UP on Friday included Muzaffarnagar, Nagina, Saharanpur, Kairana, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Bijnor, and Rampur.
According to data shared by the Election Commission of India, Saharanpur recorded 65.95 percent of voter turnout, while Rampur recorded 54.77 percent, Muzaffarnagar recorded 59.29 percent, and Pilibhit recorded 61.91 percent.
The voter turnout in Bijnor was recorded at 58.21 percent, Kairana at 61.17 percent, Moradabad at 60.60 percent, and Nagina at 59.54 percent. Voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 concluded on Friday across 102 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 states and Union Territories.
Home Minister Amit Shah held a roadshow in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Friday evening, hours after voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections concluded. During the roadshow, Shah couldn't resist a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, mocking him over his past predictions of turmoil in Kashmir.
"In Kashmir, (Peoples Democratic Party chief) Mehbooba Mufti and (Congress leader) Rahul Baba (Gandhi) used to say there would be bloodbath here once Article 370 is removed," he said while addressing a gathering.
"Rahul Baba, five years have passed (since the abrogation of Article 370). This is the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Leave alone the talk of the bloodbath, no one has the guts to throw a stone there," Amit Shah said. (ANI)
The first phase of voting for 102 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 states and Union Territories was held on Friday with a voter turnout of nearly 64 per cent. The estimated voter turnout was recorded at 63.89 percent till 9:00 pm in the first phase of polling. According to an official release, the voting percentage is likely to go up when reports from all polling stations are obtained, as polling was scheduled until 6 PM in many constituencies. (ANI)
According to the data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), a total of 1.87 lakh polling stations have been set up, while 18 lakh personnel have been deployed across the 102 constituencies going to the polls.
The Lok Sabha polls will be held in India in seven phases to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The results will be announced on June 4.
The second phase will be held on April 26 and the remaining phases will be May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1 accordingly. The last general elections in 2019 were also held in seven phases. (ANI)