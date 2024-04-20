Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE: 'No guts to throw a stone in Kashmir,' Amit Shah mocks Rahul Gandhi in Udaipur roadshow

Amit Shah said Mufti and 'Rahul Baba' used to predict bloodbath in Jammu and Kashmir if the special status was removed.

A total of 60.25 percent voter turnout was recorded in all eight parliamentary constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh, where voting was held on Friday in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election.

A total of 80 candidates--73 men and seven women--are contesting in the first phase in the state. The parliamentary constituencies that went for polling in UP on Friday included Muzaffarnagar, Nagina, Saharanpur, Kairana, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Bijnor, and Rampur.

According to data shared by the Election Commission of India, Saharanpur recorded 65.95 percent of voter turnout, while Rampur recorded 54.77 percent, Muzaffarnagar recorded 59.29 percent, and Pilibhit recorded 61.91 percent.

The voter turnout in Bijnor was recorded at 58.21 percent, Kairana at 61.17 percent, Moradabad at 60.60 percent, and Nagina at 59.54 percent. Voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 concluded on Friday across 102 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 states and Union Territories.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)