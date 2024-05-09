Twitter
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE updates: 'This election is between Ram Bhakts and Ramdrohis', says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Launching a strong attack on the INDIA bloc, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the election is between 'Ram Bhakts' and 'Ramdrohis'. He further said that after the end of three phases of Lok Sabha elections, only the slogan of 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar, Abki Baar 400 Paar' is echoing in the country.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 09, 2024, 07:33 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

The Chief Minister was addressing a huge election rally for the Akbarpur Lok Sabha seat organized at Patara Railway Station ground in Ghatampur. "When they fail to comprehend anything, they resort to conspiracies against India. Statements from opposition parties indicate that these elections are between 'Ram Bhakts' and 'Ramdrohis'. Those who are 'Ram Bhakts' are also 'Rashtra Bhakts' of the nation," he said.

The UP CM urged voters to vote in favour of BJP candidate Devendra Singh Bhole. CM Yogi expressed that the mere mention of the name 'Akbarpur' often "evokes hesitation."

"All of this will change. We must put an end to the signs of slavery and honour our heritage. This region needs to be integrated with the mainstream of development. To achieve this goal, active participation through voting in the ongoing national campaign is essential," the Chief Minister added. He stated that it is an "eternal truth" that 'Ramdrohis' have always met their downfall and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will confirm this truth.

He emphasized, "This is not merely an election to form a government. On one hand, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the country is being established as a new Aatmanirbhar Bharat, while on the other hand, 'Ramdrohis' are working to divide us based on caste and regional identities." "Terrorists are being glorified, and mafias are encouraged. There is a conspiracy underway to grant the rights of Scheduled Castes, Tribes, and Backward Castes to minorities," he added.

Attacking the opposition, CM Yogi said that during the UPA government, the Ranganath Mishra Committee had recommended giving Muslims a 6 per cent reservation by deducting from the reservation for backward classes. He added that it was only after the BJP opposed this, that Congress withdrew the proposal. "Congress has consistently engaged in divisive politics, fostering division within the nation and actively promoting terrorism and separatism in various regions. Congress has once again promised to give such reservations in its manifesto this time", he said.

The UP Chief Minister stated that Congress and SP did not express condolences on the demise of former UP CM, Kalyan Singh. "Likewise, there was no compassion shown for the murder of Raju Pal in Prayagraj and advocate Umesh Pal. Presently, the mafia has been eradicated and justice has been served. Their sympathy lies with the mafia and 'Ramdrohis'," he said.

LIVE BLOG

  • 09 May 2024, 07:32 AM

    Leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc are likely to meet the Election Commission on Friday over their demand to promptly release the absolute voter turnout figures in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls after each phase, sources said. The opposition leaders will also raise the issue of alleged ''use of religious symbols'' by the BJP in its campaign. INDIA bloc parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), have written to the poll panel separately so far, expressing concern over the alleged ''delay'' in the release of the voter turnout data in the first two phases.

