India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: Phase 4 voting begins in 96 seats across 10 states and UTs

Polling is being held in all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh, 13 in UP, five in Bihar, four in Jharkhand, eight in MP, 11 in Maharashtra, four in Odisha, eight in West Bengal and one in Jammu and Kashmir.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 13, 2024, 07:32 AM IST

Polling for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections begins in 96 Parliamentary Constituencies across 9 States and one Union Territory on Monday (May 13). Polling is being held in all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh, 13 in UP, five in Bihar, four in Jharkhand, eight in MP, 11 in Maharashtra, four in Odisha, eight in West Bengal and one in Jammu and Kashmir.

A total of 1,717 candidates from 10 States/UTs will contest elections in phase 4 of the Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission of India said.

The Election Commission on Sunday informed that polling time in certain assembly segments of 17 Parliamentary Constituencies of Telangana was increased by the Commission (from 7 am till 6 pm) to increase voters' participation.

As per the IMD forecast, there is no significant concern regarding the hot weather conditions for the polling in phase 4. The weather forecast indicates that the Parliamentary Constituencies going for polls are likely to experience normal to below normal temperatures (+-2 degrees) and there will be no heatwave like conditions in these areas on the polling day. However, for the convenience of voters, meticulous arrangements have been made at all polling stations, including facilities like water, shamiyana and fans, the Election Commission said. 

Here are the live updates:

LIVE BLOG

  • 13 May 2024, 07:31 AM

    Telangana: Actor Jr NTR arrives at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad to cast his vote. 

  • 13 May 2024, 07:30 AM

    Bihar: After casting his vote in Lakhisari, Union Minister and BJP candidate from Begusarai, Giriraj Singh says, "I want to appeal to the voters of Bihar that they must go out and vote. One vote can cause the fall of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and every vote can help Narendra Modi win more than 400 seats. Your one vote will give strength to the poor..."

  • 13 May 2024, 07:30 AM

    Telangana: BJP candidate from Hyderabad, Madhavi Latha casts her vote at a polling booth in the constituency.

    She faces sitting MP and AIMIM candidate Asaduddin Owaisi and BRS' Gaddam Srinivas Yadav here. 

  • 13 May 2024, 07:13 AM

    Telangana: Actor Allu Arjun casts his vote at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.  

  • 13 May 2024, 07:16 AM

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Begins In 96 Seats In 10 States, UTs

    Phase 4 voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections begins today in 96 Lok Sabha constituencies across 10 states and Union Territories. A total of 1,717 candidates are in the fray in this phase. 

  • 13 May 2024, 06:11 AM

    The fourth phase will witness key contests on various constituencies. Leaders such as AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC leader Mahua Moitra, BJP leader Giriraj Singh, JDU's Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh), TMC leaders Shatrughan Sinha and Yusuf Pathan, BJP leaders Arjun Munda and Madhavi Latha, Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief YS Sharmila will be looking for the electoral success.

  • 13 May 2024, 06:10 AM

    Of the 96 Lok Sabha seats, 25 are from Andhra Pradesh, 17 from Telangana, 13 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 from Maharashtra, eight each from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, five from Bihar, four each from Jharkhand and Odisha and one from Jammu and Kashmir.

