Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: Phase 4 voting begins in 96 seats across 10 states and UTs

Polling is being held in all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh, 13 in UP, five in Bihar, four in Jharkhand, eight in MP, 11 in Maharashtra, four in Odisha, eight in West Bengal and one in Jammu and Kashmir.

A total of 1,717 candidates from 10 States/UTs will contest elections in phase 4 of the Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission of India said.



The Election Commission on Sunday informed that polling time in certain assembly segments of 17 Parliamentary Constituencies of Telangana was increased by the Commission (from 7 am till 6 pm) to increase voters' participation.

As per the IMD forecast, there is no significant concern regarding the hot weather conditions for the polling in phase 4. The weather forecast indicates that the Parliamentary Constituencies going for polls are likely to experience normal to below normal temperatures (+-2 degrees) and there will be no heatwave like conditions in these areas on the polling day. However, for the convenience of voters, meticulous arrangements have been made at all polling stations, including facilities like water, shamiyana and fans, the Election Commission said.

