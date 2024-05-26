Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: ‘Modi govt is architect of destabilizing…,’ says Congress President Kharge

Image: ANI

Despite hot weather in certain parts of the country, an approximate voter turnout of 59.82 per cent was recorded so far in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, according to the Election Commission of India.

West Bengal recorded the highest voter turnout, approximately 78.20 per cent so far and Jammu and Kashmir recorded the lowest, with 53.38 per cent recorded so far, as per the ECI.

The voter turnouts in the remaining States/UTs are Bihar - 54.68 per cent, Haryana - 59.36 per cent, Jharkhand - 63.27 per cent, NCT of Delhi - 56.04 per cent, Odisha - 60.97 per cent and Uttar Pradesh - 54.03 per cent.

The ECI said that polling across all constituencies was held smoothly and peacefully. CEC Rajiv Kumar and ECs Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu also voted, along with their families, in their respective polling stations. Stringent security measures were in place, creating a conducive environment for voters to cast their vote without fear or intimidation, it said.

Over 11.13 crore voters which include 5.84 crore males, 5.29 crore females and 5120 third-gender electors, exercised their franchise in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls. Around 11.4 lakh polling officials were involved in conducting this phase of the election.

The next and last phase (Phase 7) polling is scheduled on June 1 in 57 parliamentary constituencies in 8 States/UTs.

-ANI