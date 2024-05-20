Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5 Live: Booth agent caught red-handed seeking vote for TMC, says Locket Chatterjee

BJP leader Locket Chatterjee stated that Trinamool booth agent was caught red-handed asking people to vote for Rachana Banerjee

Voting for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, which covers 49 seats across six states and two union territories (UTs), is set to decide the electoral fate of leaders from some of the high-profile constituencies, including Raebareli, Amethi, and Lucknow.

Of the 49 Lok Sabha seats, 14 are from Uttar Pradesh, 13 from Maharashtra, 7 from West Bengal, 5 from Bihar, 3 from Jharkhand, 5 from Odisha, and one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The fifth phase will witness key contests in various constituencies. Leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Piyush Goyal, Ujjwal Nikam, Karan Bhushan Singh, LJP (Ramvilas) chief Chirag Paswan, JKNC chief Omar Abdullah, and RJD leader Rohini Acharya will be seeking electoral success.

-ANI

Here are the live updates: