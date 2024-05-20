Twitter
India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5 Live: Booth agent caught red-handed seeking vote for TMC, says Locket Chatterjee

BJP leader Locket Chatterjee stated that Trinamool booth agent was caught red-handed asking people to vote for Rachana Banerjee

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 20, 2024, 02:39 PM IST

article-main
Voting for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, which covers 49 seats across six states and two union territories (UTs), is set to decide the electoral fate of leaders from some of the high-profile constituencies, including Raebareli, Amethi, and Lucknow.

Of the 49 Lok Sabha seats, 14 are from Uttar Pradesh, 13 from Maharashtra, 7 from West Bengal, 5 from Bihar, 3 from Jharkhand, 5 from Odisha, and one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The fifth phase will witness key contests in various constituencies. Leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Piyush Goyal, Ujjwal Nikam, Karan Bhushan Singh, LJP (Ramvilas) chief Chirag Paswan, JKNC chief Omar Abdullah, and RJD leader Rohini Acharya will be seeking electoral success. 

-ANI

Here are the live updates:

LIVE BLOG

  • 20 May 2024, 02:38 PM

    Actress and BJP MP Hema Malini, her daughter and actress Esha Deol show indelible ink marks on their fingers after casting their votes at a polling booth in Mumbai   

  • 20 May 2024, 02:38 PM

    36.73 % voter turn out recorded in phase 5 till 1 pm, Ladakh leads with 52.02% turnout

     

  • 20 May 2024, 02:36 PM

    Maharashtra: Former Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal shows his inked finger after casting a vote at a polling station in Mumbai

  • 20 May 2024, 02:35 PM

    Actor Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao show their inked finger after casting their votes at a polling station in Mumbai 

  • 20 May 2024, 02:34 PM

     Actors Gulshan Grover and Bhumi Pednekar show their inked fingers after casting their votes at a polling station in Mumbai 

  • 20 May 2024, 02:30 PM

    Raghuraj Pratap Singh 'Raja Bhaiya' casts his vote in Pratapgarh

  • 20 May 2024, 11:19 AM

    Over 23% polling recorded till 11 am with lowest in Maharashtra.

  • 20 May 2024, 11:16 AM
    PM Modi visited the Shri Jagannath Puri temple in Puri.
  • 20 May 2024, 11:13 AM

    Maharashtra: BJP leader Syed Zafar Islam cast his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

    He says, "The biggest festival of democracy is being celebrated today...I think the BJP candidate will win with a thumping majority. I request everyone to step out of their houses and vote..."

  • 20 May 2024, 10:54 AM

    Mumbai, Maharashtra: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray, his family members cast their votes for #LokSabhaElections2024 at a polling booth in Mumbai.

  • 20 May 2024, 10:36 AM

     J&K: Long queues of voters at a polling booth in Handwara, as they await their turn to cast a vote.

    Voting is being held for Baramulla Parliamentary constituency today. The constituency sees a contest among NC's Omar Abdullah, PDP's Mir Mohammad Fayaz and JKPC's Sajad Lone.  

  • 20 May 2024, 10:35 AM

    Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: "I appeal to the voters of the country to cast their vote along with their family members...," says Defence Minister and BJP candidate from Lucknow Lok Sabha seat, Rajnath Singh after casting his vote.

  • 20 May 2024, 07:49 AM

    Actor Akshay Kumar shows the indelible ink mark on his finger after casting his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai.

    He says, "...I want my India to be developed and strong. I voted keeping that in mind. India should vote for what they deem is right...I think voter turnout will be good..."

  • 20 May 2024, 07:48 AM

    Actor Farhan Akhtar and Director Zoya Akhtar show their inked fingers after casting their votes at a polling station in Mumbai.

  • 20 May 2024, 07:27 AM

    Union Minister and BJP candidate from Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat, Piyush Goyal arrives at a polling station in Mumbai to cast his vote for the fifth phase.

  • 20 May 2024, 07:27 AM

    Amethi, Uttar Pradesh: Congress candidate from Amethi Lok Sabha, KL Sharma says, "... Whatever is there in mind of the people, they will vote according to it... When people start fighting, then you cannot mislead people by making false promises... They need to talk about inflation, unemployment, and infrastructure... We have fought the election positively... The other day Rahul Gandhi assured me of a result similar to that of Raebareli and that gave me confidence."

  • 20 May 2024, 07:26 AM

     Industrialist Anil Ambani casts his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai, for the fifth phase

  • 20 May 2024, 07:24 AM

    Actor Akshay Kumar arrives at a polling booth in Mumbai to cast his vote for the fifth phase.

  • 20 May 2024, 07:24 AM

    Former Uttar Pradesh CM and BSP chief Mayawati shows her inked finger after casting her vote for #LokSabhaElections2024 at a polling station in Lucknow.

     

  • 20 May 2024, 06:41 AM

    Key contests



    Amethi: Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma, also the Gandhi family's close aide, has been fielded against Smriti Irani in Amethi.

    Lucknow: Defence Minister and BJP candidate Rajnath Singh will face Samajwadi Party candidate Ravidas Mehrotra in this seat. Rajnath Singh will be aiming for a third straight win in Lucknow.

    Mumbai North: The BJP has fielded Union Minister Piyush Goyal against Congress' Bhushan Patil from the Mumbai North seat.

