Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: Rahul Gandhi comes only for political tourism, says UP Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak

The last phase of Lok Sabha Elections will be held on June 1 (Saturday).

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak on Monday took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi and said that he comes to Uttar Pradesh just for political tourism. Addressing the public meeting in Mirzapur on Monday, Brijesh Pathak said, "Rahul Gandhi is acting like a child. The people of the state and the people of the country have understood that they neither have any policy nor any agenda. Rahul Gandhi comes only on political tourism..."

Further, Pathak claimed that the NDA alliance is winning all the seats in the seventh phase with a huge majority."NDA alliance is winning all the seats in the seventh phase with a huge majority. On one side, the wave of BJP and Modi is going on. The alliance has completely failed; it seems to be missing on the ground. No one is in control of the INDI alliance on the ground. NDA alliance is going to get full blessings of the public," he said.

Pathak said that the district Mirzapur can be named Maa Vindhya. "Mirzapur can be named Maa Vindhya. Perhaps Maa Vindhya herself also wants this. Wait for June 4. I will say something more on this only after the election results are out."NDA alliance candidate and Apna Dal's national president Anupriya Patel is contesting from the Mirzapur Lok Sabha constituency.

Mirzapur will undergo polls in the seventh and final phase on June 1 and results will be out on June 4.

-ANI

