Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: EC directs strict action against YSRCP MLA over EVM 'vandalism' in Palnadu

The Election Commission (EC) took serious note of the allegations of damage to an electronic voting machine (EVM) by YSRCP MLA P Ramakrishna Reddy and launched a probe against him.

The Election Commission (EC) took serious note of the allegations of damage to an electronic voting machine (EVM) by YSRCP MLA P Ramakrishna Reddy and launched a probe against him.

The action followed days after the YSRCP MLA was allegedly caught on the web camera vandalising an EVM at a polling centre in the Macharla constituency of Palnadu district.

A video of the alleged incident involving the ruling YSRCP MLA surfaced, after which the poll panel handed over the video clips to the state police, asking them to assist in the investigation."YSRCP Sitting MLA Pinneli Ramakrishna Reddy was recorded on a web camera during the incident of vandalising EVMs in 7 polling centres, including PS number 202 in Macharla Assembly constituency," the chief electoral officer of Andhra Pradesh said in an official statement. "Palnadu district election officials handed over the video footage of all such polling stations to the police to assist in the investigation into the vandalism incident. The police stated that the MLA's name has been included as an accused in the investigation," the statement added."

-ANI

Here are the live updates: