Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: EC directs strict action against YSRCP MLA over EVM 'vandalism' in Palnadu

The Election Commission (EC) took serious note of the allegations of damage to an electronic voting machine (EVM) by YSRCP MLA P Ramakrishna Reddy and launched a probe against him.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 22, 2024, 08:21 AM IST

Photo: ANI
The Election Commission (EC) took serious note of the allegations of damage to an electronic voting machine (EVM) by YSRCP MLA P Ramakrishna Reddy and launched a probe against him.

The action followed days after the YSRCP MLA was allegedly caught on the web camera vandalising an EVM at a polling centre in the Macharla constituency of Palnadu district.

A video of the alleged incident involving the ruling YSRCP MLA surfaced, after which the poll panel handed over the video clips to the state police, asking them to assist in the investigation."YSRCP Sitting MLA Pinneli Ramakrishna Reddy was recorded on a web camera during the incident of vandalising EVMs in 7 polling centres, including PS number 202 in Macharla Assembly constituency," the chief electoral officer of Andhra Pradesh said in an official statement. "Palnadu district election officials handed over the video footage of all such polling stations to the police to assist in the investigation into the vandalism incident. The police stated that the MLA's name has been included as an accused in the investigation," the statement added."

Here are the live updates:

LIVE BLOG

  • 22 May 2024, 08:21 AM

    "Did we elect a thanedar?": Kejriwal guns for PM Modi over arrests of AAP leaders



    Amid the explosive political fallout of the arrest of his former aide Bibhav Kumar in connection with the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MLA Swati Maliwal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday came out all guns blazing at the BJP-led Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Invoking the arrest of several of his party leaders, the CM, who himself is out on interim bail in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-junked Delhi excise policy, questioned if the people elected a prime minister or a 'thanedar' (police officer).
     

     

  • 22 May 2024, 08:20 AM

    Kejriwal will vote for Congress, Rahul will vote for AAP: Raghav Chadha in first poll meeting after surgery



    In his first poll meeting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after returning from the UK following an eye surgery, AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be voting for Congress and Rahul Gandhi will be voting for AAP when the national capital goes to polls.

    Addressing a poll meeting in South Delhi in support of party's Lok Sabha pick Sahi Ram Pahalwan, Chadha said, "I am here to support my brother not only because he is a good person but also because this election is about saving the country and the Constitution." The future of your children depends on your vote, the Rajya MP told the gathering.
     

  • 22 May 2024, 07:01 AM

    Opposition leader and the national general secretary of the Telugu Desam Party, Nara Lokesh, alleged that the legislator from the ruling party helmed by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy resorted to destroying the EVMs fearing defeat in the elections.He also shared a video of the alleged incident on X.

